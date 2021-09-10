5 best things to get with diamonds in Free Fire (Septmeber 2021)

Garena Free Fire offers its users the option to purchase a premium in-game currency called diamonds. They can buy diamonds from the in-game store as well as from third-party websites.

Diamonds are of great importance as players can purchase lots of exciting items with them.

Best elements to obtain with Free Fire diamonds

1) Elite Pass

Free Fire Elite Pass (Image via ff.garena.com)

The best thing gamers can get with diamonds in Free Fire is the Elite Pass. It is one of the best ways to get their hands on many interesting items like weapon skins, outfits, vehicle skins, etc.

Items in the Elite Passes are refreshed monthly, and new additions and skins are included for players.

2) Emotes

Emotes in Free Fire

The second best thing that players can get with diamonds in Free Fire is emotes. They can head to the in-game store to purchase these items. There are emotes ranging from 200 to 1200 diamonds in the store.

Emotes are a great way to entertain teammates and friends. Some of the most famous emotes are Death Glare, Provoke, and Kongfu.

3) Pets

Free Fire pets

Free Fire has also introduced lots of pets with tremendous skills. These abilities come in very handy when combined with different characters in the game.

Gamers can get these pets from the shop section. Some of the most used pets are Detective Panda, Mr. Waggor, and Spirit Fox.

4) Characters

Free Fire characters

Another exciting and highly-bought in-game element that users can get with the help of diamonds is characters. There are over 30 different characters available to choose from and explore.

Players also get lots of free characters for free and from top-up events. DJ Alok, Chrono, and A124 are the most sought-after options in Free Fire.

5) Weapon crates

Free Fire weapon crates

The last thing that players can purchase with diamonds is weapon crates. They can buy these items to improve the looks of their weapons and stats.

There are different weapon crates available for users to obtain with diamonds and improve their gameplay. They can purchase a weapon crate for 25 to 40 diamonds per crate.

Note: This list is based purely on the writer's opinions.

