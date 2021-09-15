7 best Free Fire emotes under 400 diamonds

Free Fire has a variety of many eye-catching elements. There are lots of real-life inspired weapons and vehicles that players can equip to take on other players.

Along with the armory, players can also purchase various in-game items to make their profile cooler. This includes Elite Passes, colorful outfits, pets, characters, and emotes.

Emotes are a great way to take the entertainment level to the next level. Users can acquire these emotes from diamonds, elite passes, and various other sources.

Seven most enjoyable Free Fire emotes under 400 diamonds

1) Shimmy

The Shimmy emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The first emote that players can purchase under 400 diamonds in Free Fire is Shimmy, recently added to the game.

The character does an impressive dance that looks very funny. The Shimmy emotes in-game description reads:

"Envy me but you can't be me."

2) Fancy Hands

The Fancy Hands emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The second emote is Fancy Hands, another new addition to the emotes section in the game. The character shows some fantastic moves with his hands.

The Fancy Hands emotes in-game description reads:

"Keep watching, you won't get it anyway.".

3) Bhangra

The Bhangra emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Players can also purchase the Bhangra emote under 400 diamonds in Free Fire. It shows various bhangra dance moves which look astonishing.

Users from the Indian region love to use the Bhangra emote with their friends in the game. Its in-game description reads:

"Let's get some energy going."

4) Death Glare

The Death Glare emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Another significant emote that gamers can get under 400 diamonds is Death Glare. They can see the character doing a backflip upon using it.

The backflip provides a stunning look to the emote. Death Glare's in-game description reads:

"Look me in the eye, I dare you."

5) Dangerous Game

The Dangerous Game emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Dangerous Game is another great emote that players can get under 400 diamonds. It has some mind-blowing moves and has a reasonable duration.

The Dangerous Game emotes in-game description reads:

"Food! Food!!!"

6) Kongfu

The Kongfu emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The Kongfu emote is one of the most sought-after in Free Fire. The character shows some crazy kung fu moves.

The KongFu emotes in-game description reads:

"Pow! Pow! Bam!"

7) Wiggle Walk

The Wiggle Walk emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The last emote on the list that players can get under 400 diamonds is Wiggle Walk. It is one of the funniest emotes in the game.

When a player uses it, the character does a funny walk on-screen. Its in-game description reads:

"Are you able to follow my moves?"

Note: This list is based purely on the writer's opinions.

