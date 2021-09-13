5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Moco for rank push (September 2021)

Free Fire offers a flurry of interesting in-game elements, including pets and characters. Players can equip both simultaneously to improve their gameplay.

There are over 30 distinct characters and 17 pets available for players in Free Fire. Moco is considered one of the best characters because of her hacker-like ability.

Free Fire pets to pair with Moco for rank push

Moco is one of the best characters for rank pushing in Free Fire. She has a passive skill called Hacker’s Eye that allows users to tag enemies who get shot for 2 seconds.

The tagged enemy’s location is shared with teammates, making it one of the most useful abilities in the game. Gamers can also pair Moco with various pets to improve overall gameplay:

1) Detective Panda

The Detective Panda pet (Image via ff.garena.com)

Detective Panda is one of the most versatile pets in Free Fire. His ability, Panda’s Blessings, allows users to restore 4 HP upon each kill. By upgrading the pet to higher levels, players can restore up to 10 HP per kill.

2) Spirit Fox

The Spirit Fox pet (Image via ff.garena.com)

The second pet that gamers can pair with Moco is Spirit Fox, whose ability is Well Fed. At its initial upgrade level, users can restore an extra 4 HP when using a health pack. Upon upgrading the pet to its maximum level, they can regain an extra 10 HP by using a health pack.

3) Robo

The Robo pet (Image via ff.garena.com)

Robo is also one of the most sought-after pets in Free Fire. Its ability is called Wall Enforcement, which helps players add a shield to the gloo wall, providing an additional 60 HP. They can upgrade the pet to get an additional 100 HP on the gloo wall.

4) Mr. Waggor

The Mr. Waggor pet (Image via ff.garena.com)

Mr. Waggor is the fourth-best pet to pair with Moco. Its ability is called Smooth Gloo, which helps users get an extra gloo wall grenade when they have none left. The gloo wall production duration is 120 seconds.

Players can upgrade the pets skills by leveling up and get an extra gloo wall grenade every 100 seconds when they have less than two gloo wall grenades.

5) Rockie

The Rockie pet (Image via ff.garena.com)

The last pet on the list is the Rockie pet. His ability is called Stay Chill and comes in very handy when paired with Moco.

The skill helps players reduce the cooldown period of an active skill by up to 6 percent. Upon upgrading the pet to its maximum level, they can reduce the cooldown time by 15%.

Note: This list is based purely on the writer’s opinions.

