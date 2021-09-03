5 best Free Fire characters for Ranked mode in September 2021

Free Fire has become one of the leading titles in the battle royale genre. With HD quality graphics and immersive dynamics, players get the ultimate gaming experience.

Ranked mode offers more competitiveness and also helps players to enhance their overall skillset. The game also offers various characters with interesting skills. With over 30 characters, it can be difficult for players to choose the best option for themselves.

This article dives into the five best characters for ranked mode in Free Fire as of September 2021.

Top 5 Free Fire characters for Ranked mode

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire. His Drop the Beat skill comes in very handy in ranked mode matches.

With this skill, players can create a 5m aura that restores 5HP/sec. At its initial upgrade level, the skill comes with an overall duration of five seconds. Along with health restoration, the skill also helps to improve ally movement speed by 10 percent.

2) Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The second character suited for ranked mode is Chrono. Chrono's character is inspired by famous sports personality Cristiano Ronaldo. His skill is called Time Turner and is an active ability.

This skill allows the user to create a force field that can block out up to 600 HP damage. At its initial upgrade level, the skill's effects last for three seconds, and movement speed is also increased by 5%.

3) Dimitri

Dimitri in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Players who prefer ranked mode matches can also equip Dimitri. His skill is called Healing Heartbeat. The skill helps players to form a 3.5m healing zone. Inside the zone, players can restore 3HP/sec. The duration is 10 seconds at level 1, which is very impressive. It comes with a cooldown period of 85 seconds.

4) A124

A124 in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

A124 is also a significant character for players who play more matches in ranked mode. She is a robotic-type looking character, and her skill is called Thrill of Battle. The ability is capable of converting some part of EP into HP. At its initial upgrade level, the player can convert 25 EPs to HP. This extra HP boost is very helpful in ranked mode matches.

5) Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Kelly's character has a passive skill called Dash in Free Fire. The ability improves the player's sprinting speed by 1 percent. However, to activate the skill, the player needs to sprint for four seconds. At its initial upgrade level, the skill has a total duration of five seconds. When the skill is used, the first shot onto an enemy player deals 101% damage.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu