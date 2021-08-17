5 best Free Fire characters for Factory Challenge after 4th Anniversary Update

Free Fire is one of the best battle royale titles available for free download on leading app stores. Players can have the ultimate gaming experience with HD quality graphics and immersive game mechanics. The game is accessible as it does not require any high-end hardware specifications to run smoothly.

The Factory Challenge is a mode in which players drop on a Factory roof to fight with other players. However, the player can only use fists and melee weapons to defeat opponents. In this mode, character choice is of paramount importance to win games and get better rewards. This article will discuss the five best Free Fire characters for the Factory Challenge after the 4th Anniversary Update.

Best characters for Factory Challenge in Free Fire

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Drop the Beat

Effect: DJ Alok is one of the most suitable characters for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire. He can create a 5m aura in which players can restore 5HP/sec. The skill has a duration of 5 seconds and also improves ally movement by 10 percent. His healing and movement abilities are of significant use in the Factory Challenge.

2) Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Healing Heartbeat

Effect: Dimitri's skills are also similar to DJ Alok and come very handy in the Factory Challenge mode in Free Fire. Players can create a 3.5mm healing zone, where the user and teammates can recover 3HP/sec. At its base level, the skill has a duration of 10 seconds and players who are knocked down can self recover. The skill has a cooldown period of 85 seconds.

3) Kla

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Muay Thai

Effect: Kla character is one of the most used characters for Factory Challenge. His Muay Thai skill improves fist damage by 100%. The skill helps knock down enemy players with fists in an instant. Upon upgrading the character to the maximum level, fist damage increases by 400 percent.

4) Kelly

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Dash

Effect: Kelly's character has a passive skill called Dash. When the skill is activated, the player's sprinting speed is increased by 1%. The player will need to sprint for 4 seconds to activate the skill, and it has a duration of 5 seconds. The first shot on the enemy also inflicts 101% damage.

5) Chrono

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Time-Turner

Effect: Chrono's Time Turner skill is also helpful in winning the Factory Challenge. With his skill, the player can block up to 600 damage by creating a force field. Along with this, movement speed also increases by 5 percent. All effects last for 3 seconds at level 1.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

