Top 5 Free Fire guns for rushing houses and close combat

Free Fire offers plenty of weapon options for players to get closer to a real battle experience. They can choose from a range of shotguns, assault rifles, sniper rifles, and much more.

Some of these firearms are suitable for close-range, while others offer the upper hand in long-range battles. With smaller maps, gamers mostly choose weapons with better close-range stats.

Most potent Free Fire guns for rushing houses and close combat

5) MP40

The MP40 in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The MP40 has one of the best rates of fire of all Free Fire weapons. It can easily take down up to two enemies in one spray.

It comes with a base damage of 48 hit points, which is sufficient compared to the high fire rate. Users also get the option to add another magazine as an extra attachment.

4) M1887

The M1887 in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The M1887 is one of the highest single damage dealing shotguns in Free Fire. It is capable of knocking down an enemy with a single shot.

Players also get impressive movement and reload speeds. The gun helps them to quickly knock down players inside a house and get more kills.

3) M60 LMG

The M60 in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Users prefer Light Machine Guns for rushing into houses occupied by enemies due to their higher ammunition capacity. The M60 has average hit damage of 56 hit points, helping eliminate more opponents in one go.

The weapon has a maximum ammunition capacity of 60 bullets per round. Gamers also get a fantastic fire rate with the gun, aiding in quickly shooting more shots.

2) Groza

The Groza in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Groza is one deadly assault rifle in Free Fire. Players can equip the weapon exclusively from airdrops. It has a damage per hit of 61, capable of knocking down an opponent in 2-3 shots.

Users can make use of the weapon to rush compounds to defeat enemies holding them. It is also suitable for mid-range combat as it offers great sturdiness.

1) P90

The P90 in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The P90 is considered one of the most adaptable weapons in Free Fire. Players can use it in all fire ranges to knock down their rivals in an instant.

Its 50 mag ammo capacity helps users pre-fire at enemies taking the TPP. They also get the option to add extra scope and magazines to increase ammunition capacity.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

