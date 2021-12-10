The best PPSh-41 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

The PPSh-41 is one of the best submachine guns that players can use in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1.

In Call of Duty: Vanguard, the PPSh-41 played second fiddle for quite some time to the MP40. With the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1, however, the former is beginning to close the gap.

Some players believe the best loadout for the PPSh-41 may even surpass the best loadout for the MP40. Putting the right attachments on the SMG will make it deadlier at range, quicker, and more accurate.

The best loadout for the PPSh-41 in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

A look at the PPSh-41. (Image via Activision)

The PPSh-41 has amazing base stats. Adding attachments to make it the best loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 only increases its viability against other players.

Okay but the ground PPSH freaking slaps in Warzone

This submachine gun can take down enemies in the blink of an eye with the following attachments:

Muzzle : Mercury Silencer

: Mercury Silencer Barrel : Empress 140mm Rapid

: Empress 140mm Rapid Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Empress Custom

: Empress Custom Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Magazine : 7.62mm Gorenko Rounds

: 7.62mm Gorenko Rounds Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Perk : Steady

: Steady Perk 2: Quick

The PPSh-41 will benefit greatly from the Mercury Silencer, much like plenty of other weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1. It not only silences the gun, but it also increases its damage range and boosts recoil control.

The Empress barrel attachment adds more to the damage range. Run it with the Lengthened ammunition type and the bullet velocity increase will make the PPSh-41 a menace from any distance.

In terms of recoil control, this Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 loadout should have the Carver Foregrip, Stippled Grip, and Slate Reflector. These will ensure pinpoint accuracy.

Since the PPSh-41 is a submachine, players can't forget about mobility. The Empress Custom stock attachment along with Steady and Quick perks will make this weapon quicker in just about every category.

