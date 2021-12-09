Call of Duty Warzone Pacific: 5 best landing spots on Caldera

This week, Call of Duty: Warzone has stepped into the whole new Season One Pacific.

The new update does away with Call of Duty: Cold War support. More importantly, the iconic Call of Duty: Warzone map, Verdansk, has 'gone dark' with the update. It will be replaced with the all-new WW-II themed map, Caldera. Along with the entire new host of weapons in the fresh Call of Duty: Vanguard arsenal, this next week will be a scramble to figure out the new Call of Duty: Warzone meta.

With the loadouts now locked into the second circle, there is even more stress regarding finding a good spot to drop in for the early game. As any battle royale player will know, the landing spot RNG can make a world of difference in how the game pans out for a squad - even in a game of comparatively symmetrical gunplay, like Warzone.

5 locations in Caldera for an easier victory in Call of Duty: Warzone

1) Arsenal

At the north-west of Caldera, Arsenal is the prime landing spot for people who want a kill-heavy game. The building density in the main complex guarantees a lot of firefights, both for the ground loot variety and the expected landing traffic. With a lucky start, the player could even snipe enemies who land into the shipyard basin area. Arsenal is also great for rotating purposes due to its proximity to the Mines, Villages, and Docks.

2) Capital

Capital is the southernmost city region of Caldera. With the most dense cluster of buildings, Capital almost guarantees good ground loot and a hefty amount of cash. It does not have great rotation potential like other entries on this list, but expect company and be at the ready for a high-octane guns-blazing start.

3) Docks

The Docks are the extreme northern point of the new Warzone map, and this will likely be a community favorite landing zone. Other than a callback to the classic Call of Duty Shipment block maze, this is a busy spot with a lot of jump spots, near-peeks, and close-quarter combat opportunities.

4) Mines

Located towards the south of the Arsenal, the Mines at the heart of Caldera are also a good starting spot. Although its layout is close to the old Salt Mine spot, the key distinctions are on a much larger scale; as well as the various transition spots, holes, and hoops that will allow an adept player to traverse through the cluster of buildings. Other than an abundance of loot, Mines also allow players to push towards the Village or Ruins when the circles start closing.

5) Resort

Located at the south-eastern edge of Caldera, resort is a comparatively quaint spot. If the player wants a more leisurely start in Call of Duty: Warzone, Resort is going to be a solid option.

The reason for this being superior to the more remote areas, is because of the sweet balance between less enemy traffick and a moderate amount of ground loots from the few buildings.

