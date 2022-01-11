“It's not working”: Dr DisRespect loses his cool at the state of Call of Duty Warzone’s Ricochet anti-cheat system

Dr DisRespect, one of the most well-known streamers on the internet, went on a rant recently about Call of Duty Warzone's new anti-cheat software Ricochet, complaining that it isn't doing its job correctly.

The rant began after Doc was gunned down by a player who was using hacks to have perfect aim.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky as he gets gunned down by yet another cheater Dr Disrespect absolutely going off on the state of Warzone and Ricochet being a complete lieas he gets gunned down by yet another cheater Dr Disrespect absolutely going off on the state of Warzone and Ricochet being a complete lie 💀as he gets gunned down by yet another cheater https://t.co/bJligYlbg3

Dr DisRespect angrily claims Ricochet isn't working

After getting gunned down by the hacker, Doc started raving and ranting about how the new anti-cheat system wasn't doing it's one job of detecting hacks in games:

"Ricochet, they lied to us. Ricochet f***ing sucks. Get rid of the company, it's not working."

The purpose of Ricochet and other anti-cheat software is to catch people using hacks or cheats that give them an advantage. Such advantages could include seeing enemies through walls and having perfect aim at opponents. Hackers can also alter less subtle things, like flying through walls, teleporting around the game's map, or even turning invincible.

Doc is used to these things happening in Warzone, as he's previously gone as far as taking a break from the game, uninstalling it and moving on to other battle royal shooters.

Doc then goes on to jokingly say that he thinks the team at Ricochet is manually stopping hackers, instead of having a program built into the game engine:

"They didn't build new tech for the game, all they did was put together a 20 person crew, a team if you will, and they called them team Ricochet. And so they're just manually deleting."

Dr DisRespect's comments ring true in the minds of his fans, with most of them agreeing that the Ricochet system is highly ineffective towards stopping new hackers from joining games and dominating the competition:

dN Street @dNstreeeet @JakeSucky Right now Ricochet only runs when Warzone launches. But it needs to run as soon as a person boots up their PC THAT is when Ricochet kernel driver needs to start running and run even while Warzone is not running. @JakeSucky Right now Ricochet only runs when Warzone launches. But it needs to run as soon as a person boots up their PC THAT is when Ricochet kernel driver needs to start running and run even while Warzone is not running.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone @JakeSucky It’s been in shambles since the engine owning lawsuit was announced. Previous to that I had only ran into cheaters who were intentionally stream sniping me. @JakeSucky It’s been in shambles since the engine owning lawsuit was announced. Previous to that I had only ran into cheaters who were intentionally stream sniping me.

💎👋 devyn @SleepyFrknDev @JakeSucky give me an intrusive anti cheat any day of the week. don't see people complaining about Valorant hackers. @JakeSucky give me an intrusive anti cheat any day of the week. don't see people complaining about Valorant hackers.

However, while they do still agree that the anti-cheat isn't doing its job, some fans point out that he should stop playing the game entirely:

Pulsify Krunder @Krunder_ @JakeSucky Keeps complaining but still plays it. When are these streamers going to learn to stop playing the game for something to be done about it. The more streamers play the game, the more consistent @Activision revenue stream is going to be resulting in them not caring even more. @JakeSucky Keeps complaining but still plays it. When are these streamers going to learn to stop playing the game for something to be done about it. The more streamers play the game, the more consistent @Activision revenue stream is going to be resulting in them not caring even more.

SeanCasGamer @SeanCasGamer @Krunder_ @JakeSucky



Dude just said, “Know what? This isn’t fun” and he switched.



It cost him subs and viewers, but he did it anyway. And sure, he’s not hurting for a coin, but Doc ain’t living hand to mouth either. @Activision It makes you respect NickMercs more.Dude just said, “Know what? This isn’t fun” and he switched.It cost him subs and viewers, but he did it anyway. And sure, he’s not hurting for a coin, but Doc ain’t living hand to mouth either. @Krunder_ @JakeSucky @Activision It makes you respect NickMercs more.Dude just said, “Know what? This isn’t fun” and he switched.It cost him subs and viewers, but he did it anyway. And sure, he’s not hurting for a coin, but Doc ain’t living hand to mouth either.

NobleSavage @NobleEffort13 @JakeSucky Honestly more shocked people are playing that game still.. or warzone for that matter @JakeSucky Honestly more shocked people are playing that game still.. or warzone for that matter

It seems that Doc is done with Warzone until Ricochet fixes the hacking issues. However, it remains to be seen if other streamers will support a boycott of the game or continue to make do with the game's issues.

