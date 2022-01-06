"They almost got me": Dr DisRespect claims Mixer would've been alive if he accepted their offer 

Dr DisRespect has been immensely popular for his infamous take on matters of importance and shared yet another interesting anecdote during one of his recent streams. The "Two-Time" stated how Mixer would've been functional today if he had accepted their offer to jump ship when the Microsoft-owned streaming platform was making great strides in development.

The platform successfully acquired the services of Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, with both Twitch streamers earning hefty sums before the platform shut down.

However, Dr DisRespect stated how the platform would've still been afloat if he had jumped ship while he had the chance.

Dr DisRespect was shocked Mixer failed despite acquiring two of the biggest streamers

Although Doc is one of the biggest streamers on YouTube, his arrival on the red platform wasn't without controversy. Twitch banned Dr DisRespect for covert reasons, making it one of the most notorious instances, which remains a matter of much debate even today.

Wicked Good Gaming @WickedGoodGames Doc says if he went to Mixer, it would still be around 🤔



Doc says if he went to Mixer, it would still be around 🤔https://t.co/ftsOm6kvPn

He stated how Mixer was similar to Twitch but pondered why the former was shut down while the latter was running in its full glory.

“They almost got me, but it just wasn’t enough,” he laughed. “Coulda, woulda… sh*t. I’m going to make a statement: If we went over to Mixer, champs, I’m talking to You, Champions Club and the two-time, Mixer would still be around.”

It's unclear why the platform was shut down, so it's an uphill task to assess whether Dr DisRespect's presence would've made any difference.

Dr DisRespect teases his New Year's resolution list for 2022

Dr. DisRespect made a lengthy resolution list a few days ago, including some lofty ambitions. The creator wants to raise $100 million for Midnight Society first.

Doc has yet to make any announcements about the gaming studio's future. On the other hand, his decision signals that an announcement about the first project will be made soon.

Dr. DisRespect also stated that he plans to open his bourbon distillery in 2022, diversifying his portfolio further.

This may be Doc's first foray into a field other than gaming. Moving on, the possibility of Dr DisRespect's first-ever music album will excite fans. Previously, the streamer has released several songs.

The streamer expressed his desire to return to Twitch, but only after getting a "huge payout" from the network. The Doc has previously expressed dissatisfaction with numerous aspects of YouTube Gaming and stated that he intends to return to Twitch in the future. It will be exciting to see if he can make a comeback in 2022.

