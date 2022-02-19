New Call of Duty Warzone Ricochet update seemingly turns players invisible when shot at by cheat users

Call of Duty Warzone and Activision have fought a long war with cheaters in the game. However, Activision's anti-cheat software, Ricochet, has found an intriguing way to combat those who take unfair means.

When Ricochet was launched a few months back in Call of Duty Warzone, it was expected to stop the cheating problem effectively. However, the ensuing results haven't satisfied the community too much. There have been a lot of hues and cries over its performance.

"Since the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat kernel level driver rolled out on PC, #Warzone saw a significant drop of in-game cheat reporting while bringing cheating within Warzone to an all-time low."

So with the start of season two, it was expected that Activision would take some steps to add more teeth to Ricochet. Ricochet's main issue has been with the execution, as detecting cheaters hasn't been a significant problem.

But banning accounts for free-to-play games is not a sustainable solution. However, if the community is to be believed, Activision may have added more than one way to mitigate the cheater problem of the game.

Call of Duty Warzone players become invisible to cheaters on being shot at

Activision has informed us on their official blog that they're bringing changes to the way Ricochet works. The significant change seems exciting, giving a fair player a 'god' mode against cheaters.

Even if a cheater shoots at a player, the player will receive no damage at all. So while the cheater keeps shooting without any result, the fair player can get rid of them.

Activision has also promised that there would be no case of false detection in Call of Duty Warzone, and there would be no interference in a fair gunfight. Instead, Ricochet will trigger damage debuffs when it detects a cheater interfering in a real-time gunfight.

However, there has been further exciting development based on the clip, and it has appeared that players will become invisible when cheaters shoot at them. If Ricochet has flagged a cheater and they're shooting at other players, the players will go invisible once the first hit takes place.

While the invisibility part is clear, it's not entirely known what the other effects or how the mechanism works. Unfortunately, there have been no official patch notes about this, and there could always be a chance that the clip could be manipulated.

However, if the feature could be an excellent addition, it has indeed been added. Activision continues the war against cheaters, and more effort will be required. But it's a positive thing to witness the publisher trying hard to weed out cheats from the game once and for all.

