Call of Duty Vanguard's #2 ranked player "pplehx" caught cheating after stream bugs

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone both employ RICOCHET anti-cheat, but it seems like it is hardly working. A couple of hours ago, Vanguard's #2 ranked player, pplehx, was caught cheating on his live stream.

Like most competitive games, Call of Duty's latest title also features a Ranked Play where players can grind and climb the ranks of the global leaderboards. "pplehx" is ranked number two on the leaderboards, and today, he was found cheating with wall hacks live on stream.

CDL Intel @intelCDL



(via The #2 ranked player on Vanguard (“pplehx”) has been caught cheating after his stream bugged and showed he had walls(via @V1A70 The #2 ranked player on Vanguard (“pplehx”) has been caught cheating after his stream bugged and showed he had walls 💀 (via @V1A70) https://t.co/rpF3SnX3jI

Ever since the title's launch, hackers have filled the game and ruined the gaming experience for most players. However, after the launch of RICOCHET, players believed things would change and become better for a change. However, with the evidence of pplehx cheating now out in the open, there seems to be little hope left with the situation getting any better than last year.

Call of Duty Vanguard cheater replies to accussations with the lamest excuses

"pplehx" was playing a game of Tuscan Hardpoint when his stream bugged out and revealed enemies behind walls in red boxes. Though it lasted for only a second, the live chat clipped the situation, and he was soon exposed in the community.

The most enraging situation is for those pro players who have often teamed up with this player as he was accepted as one of the best in the game. It is only after considerable grind that players are able to reach such heights.

$Cheen @MJCheen @intelCDL @V1A70 i'm actually enraged that he would legit say ggs after every game I played him @intelCDL @V1A70 i'm actually enraged that he would legit say ggs after every game I played him

The accused also provided the lamest of excuses after being called out by his viewers. In his defense, the streamer claimed that he downloaded the hacks while trying to grind for the Diamond completionist camo. However, he could never turn them off later on.

Some of pplehx's constant teammates on stream have denied any knowledge of the streamer's adulteration.

Marcus @zMistinni I apologize to everyone I played when I was with pplehx. I didn't know he was cheating. It makes me mad cause it makes my grind pointless I've been getting free w's. Due to having a hacker on my team. But I do not deserve death threats over a kid who I barely played with! I apologize to everyone I played when I was with pplehx. I didn't know he was cheating. It makes me mad cause it makes my grind pointless I've been getting free w's. Due to having a hacker on my team. But I do not deserve death threats over a kid who I barely played with!

wonder @WonderMelts



I told him it was my first year playing comp, he told me “some people just don’t got it, take that TTV out your name, nobody wants to watch your stream.”



I’m guessing nobody wants to watch your stream now, “plehxify” CDL Intel @intelCDL



(via The #2 ranked player on Vanguard (“pplehx”) has been caught cheating after his stream bugged and showed he had walls(via @V1A70 The #2 ranked player on Vanguard (“pplehx”) has been caught cheating after his stream bugged and showed he had walls 💀 (via @V1A70) https://t.co/rpF3SnX3jI Played pplehx all the time back when I was grinding GBs.I told him it was my first year playing comp, he told me “some people just don’t got it, take that TTV out your name, nobody wants to watch your stream.”I’m guessing nobody wants to watch your stream now, “plehxify” twitter.com/intelcdl/statu… Played pplehx all the time back when I was grinding GBs. I told him it was my first year playing comp, he told me “some people just don’t got it, take that TTV out your name, nobody wants to watch your stream.”I’m guessing nobody wants to watch your stream now, “plehxify” twitter.com/intelcdl/statu…

The best part about these scenarios is that most hackers end up exposing themselves live to the audience. However, RICOCHET will have to step its game up and not wait for cheaters to be foolish on stream before blocking them from games in COD Vanguard or Warzone.

