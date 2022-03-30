Call of Duty streamer sets up camera to prove he's not hacking, gets banned for hacking

Hacking in Call of Duty has always been an unfortunate issue players deal with, as it is present in several sequels and across multiple generations. Every now and then, everyone faces cheaters, with some more than others. However, when they’re caught hacking, especially a streamer, there’s a poetic justice to it.

A Twitter user, “ImSasukee”, posted a video on March 29, 2022, showcasing a Call of Duty streamer recording themselves during a 2v2 tournament. Strangely, the video is evidence that hacks were used.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky The hacker in his goes by "Kenji" and has now officially been perma banned from the the Collegiate CoD League, along with CMG.



His teammates at GCU have also been disqualified for the remainder of the 2022 season in CCL...

The Call of Duty streamer in question goes by the name “Kenji”, according to Full Squad Gaming’s co-owner, Jake Lucky, who retweeted the video.

Call of Duty Steamer Kenji and teammates banned from College CoD League, Checkmate Gaming

Many Twitter users called into question the legitimacy of the video, but others were willing to point out where the problem lies. As seen in the video, Kenji’s monitor showcases multiple yellow boxes that flash across the screen. This is an indication of a wall hack.

Wall hacks come in different forms, but this one in particular highlights enemies with a yellow box that gives the user a precise location of their enemies. It’s undeniably an unfair advantage as knowing where opponents are, despite walls blocking the user’s view, allows one to get the drop on someone before they can react.

Craymond @craymond00



@JakeSucky The dude had walls but still couldn't get the kill

Other wall hacks work in conjunction with aimbots, which automatically target and shoot Call of Duty players no matter where they are on the map. However, there’s no evidence that an aimbot was used in this instance. Multiple commenters pointed out the irony in still losing a dual during the 2v2 tournament, despite the extra software.

Despite Kenji deleting the stream and his channel, the clip was saved by ImSasukee, who was competing in the very same Call of Duty 2v2 tournament against Kenji, alongside iLuhvly. The duo ultimately lost, but thanks to Kenji’s slip-up and the saved clip, iLuhvly and ImSasukee were able to dispute the results with Checkmate Gaming (the hosts of the tournament) and reverse the decision.

NeverMind | VK @GSNeverMind It s official. GCU banned and all wins reversed It s official. GCU banned and all wins reversed https://t.co/Mc4fUbuUh5

Upon investigation, Checkmate Gaming agreed that the yellow boxes were the evidence of wall hacking software and issued a ban for Kenji, along with his teammates: Kloh, JamzSZN, Selviz, and Tnka. Their statement:

“Kenji is permanently banned from the CCL. Grand Canyon University is disqualified from the rest of the 2022 season and post-season. All GCU players listed below that competed alongside Kenji are banned until the beginning of the 2023 Season and may return to competition in the 2023 Season."

