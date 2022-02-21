PUBG Mobile to auto-restrict hacking-related YouTube channels, as per new policy

PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous battle royale games with a humungous player-base. Among the immense number of mobile gamers, a few unscrupulous players use hacks and cheats to get a leg-up on their enemies.

Cheaters and hackers have been banned repeatedly by the developers of the game. They have now taken the step of permanently banning them automatically if they post videos promoting hacking on YouTube.

Hackers are an even bigger menace in the Indian version of the game, Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Videos promoting PUBG Mobile hacks will automatically be restricted

YouTube has been one of the major platforms used by mobile gamers worldwide to stream matches and show off their gameplay tactics. The videos released during the initial days following the game’s release were innocent tips and tricks that helped players improve their gameplay.

However, this spiraled out of control, and many hackers misused it to upload videos promoting cheats so that the viewers could gain an unfair advantage.

Since these videos tend to go viral, the developers of PUBG Mobile posted a crucial message via the game’s official Discord channel. It mentioned that videos promoting hacks and cheats would automatically be restricted. If they fulfill any one of the following criteria, their channel will automatically be terminated without prior notice:

If the YouTuber has 1000 or fewer subscribers

If the channel view count is less than 10,000

Official message on the battle royale title's Discord page (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The automatic monitoring system can detect hacking/cheating-related phrases in the description/title of the video. Once caught, the channel falling under the above category will be terminated without any review. It was also mentioned that videos of players who use hacking phrases as their video title with the sole purpose of boosting views would also be terminated.

Mobile gamers have the liberty to report any channel/video where they detect the streamer cheating. They can use it as evidence in cheater reports by uploading unlisted videos.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar