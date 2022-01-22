"The reason for encouraging players from multiple regions in PMGC 2021 Grand Finals is to boost esports ecosystem globally": James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports

The PUBG Mobile esports scenario is thriving, and the excitement revolving around the PMGC 2021 (PUBG Mobile Global Championship) Grand Finals is a testament to this fact.

This major global tournament commenced today, 21 January, and will conclude on 23 January. It has teams from all over the world competing in intense matches.

In an exclusive press conference held yesterday, 20 January, James Yang, the Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports, talked about the roles of the PMCO (PUBG Mobile Club Open), Regional Cup, PMNC (PUBG Mobile National Championship), PMGC, and PMPL (PUBG Mobile Pro League).

He also talked about how mobile esports is gradually becoming more and more popular worldwide and about the expectations of hosting LAN tournaments soon.

Key announcements at the PMGC press conference

Sportskeeda Esports asked the PUBG Mobile official the following question:

How do you see PUBG Mobile esports progressing over the next five years?

James: Every year, we challenge ourselves. To envision how it is progressing, we must first look at how PUBG Mobile esports has grown from 2018 to 2021. At the time, I was not sure if we could make this happen. It was like a dream come true.

In five years, we want to become leaders in mobile esports. We have started making a new structure, like popularizing the Regional Cup and beginning the PMPL in Africa. We hope to achieve better than what we have already.

While being questioned about the various aspects of PUBG Mobile esports, Yang said:

1. The viewership of the PMGC the previous year was immense. However, I am not sure if that level of viewership can be matched this year. Since we are only streaming on one platform (YouTube) only and the chance of rendering record views is not very high.

2. The Regional Cup and PMNC both lead to the PMPL. The former is for countries that do not have a thriving esports ecosystem to host a national tournament.

3. Since the PMCO is an open tournament, the best players in this event will get the chance to play in the PMNC and become professionals.

4. PUBG Mobile is famous all over the world. The reason for keeping multiple regions in the PMGC is to boost the esports ecosystem globally. Gamers from over 150 countries take part in the open tournament, PMCO. We have opened the doors to all the countries all over the world.

5. We want to host LAN events very soon, but the covid restrictions are hindering us from doing so. Hopefully, the next PMGC will be held offline.

