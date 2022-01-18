GodLike Esports founder breaks silence on PMGC Finals invite and representing India (Exclusive)

GodLike Esports emerged as one of the top five teams in the Grand Finals of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021. The intense battle concluded on Sunday, 16 January 2022.

GodLike Esports is now gearing up for the Grand Finals of the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021, which is all set to be held from 21 January 2022 to 23 January 2022.

In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, the founder of GodLike Esports, Chetan "Kronten" Chandgude, talks about the team's BGIS experience, how they are preparing for the PMGC 2021, and more.

GodLike Esports on BGIS 2021 and PMGC 2021

Q. Congratulations on being fourth in BGIS 2021. How was the experience and who was the biggest competitor?

Kronten: It was an immense experience for all the players to participate in a tournament as big as BGIS 2021. Such tournaments boost the growth of Indian Esports and allow Indian Esports athletes to compete with the best players from all over the country.

Every single team that participated in this tournament was our biggest competitor. Every player was aiming for the same goal, hence the level of competition was extremely high.

Q. The goal of GodLike Esports has always been about representing India on a global platform. How are you feeling now that you all are finally getting the chance?

Kronten: It is difficult for us to put our feelings into words. Our goal has always been to represent India and participate globally. The feeling is unmatched. We are grateful for this opportunity, and we will do our best to make the most of it. We will make India proud and hope that the love and support of our fans continues.

Q. PMGC 2021 will have teams from all around the world participating. Which teams are you watching out for?

GodLike Esports is all set to battle it out in PMGC 2021 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kronten: It is difficult to single out any team. All the teams have worked hard for years and months to reach this stage. We will give our 100% and battle it out intensely against every team.

Q. Is the team working on a specific strategy for the PMGC 2021? How confident do the players feel and what are your goals for the upcoming event?

Kronten: The strategy has always been to trust our skills, have faith in each other, and give our 100%. We will practice day and night, do our research and homework - our goal will always be to win the tournament and make our country proud.

Q. With Indian players spending time and practicing long BGMI, do you feel there will be issues in terms of mechanics and game familiarity when playing on PUBG Mobile once again?

Also Read Article Continues below

Kronten: We do not believe there will be any significant issues playing PUBG Mobile once again. We will stick to our tactics and go for the win.

Edited by Saman