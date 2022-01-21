PMGC 2021 Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, top 3 players and more

With the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 Grand Finals commencing earlier today, the top 16 teams from around the world played six nerve-racking matches spread across three maps. The Western champions Next Rüya continued their golden run and topped the points table at the end of Day 1 with 35 kills and 76 points. Following them in second place is defending champions Nova Esports with 32 kills and 67 points while MENA team Nigma Galaxy secured the third position. Unfortunately, it was a bad start for Indian team GodLike Esports who claimed the 16th spot with just 22 points.

Overview of PMGC 2021 Grand Finals Day 1 matches

Day 1 overall standings of PMGC Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The first match of the finals was won by Stalwart Esports with a whopping 14 kills. GodLike Esports was caught in a fight with Brazilian team Alpha7 outside the circle and was consequently eliminated in 11th place with just two kills.

For the second match on the map of Miramar, Alpha7 Esports showed unnatural skill to claim a victory with 10 kills. Nigma Galaxy secured second place while GodLike was once again eliminated early with only one kill point.

The third match of Sanhok was won by team Nigma Galaxy with eight frags. The team had great zone predictions in the first three matches, which clearly shows in the standings. GodLike lost two players early in the match, but managed to secure ninth place with four kills.

Next Rüya's Frozen pulled off an amazing clutch against three Damwon Gaming players at the very end of the game to win the fourth match with 11 kills. Coming in at second place, Damwon had 10 frags. Once again, GodLike was caught in zone rotations but managed to grab five kill points.

CIS Team NAVI claimed the fifth match of Miramar with 10 kills. GodLike Esports was battling it out with STE but was third-partied by S2G Esports, resulting in their elimination in 16th place with two kills.

The sixth and final match saw a 4v4 fight between Furious Gaming and Nova Esports, which the former won. However, Nova topped the points table with 13 kills while Order received the MVP for his six eliminations. Unfortunately, JONATHAN and ZGOD were knocked out by a panic grenade by ZGOD, which also led to the team's early elimination.

Top 3 players from PMGC Finals Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Top Fraggers of Day 1:

1. Next Rüya Frozen- 15 kills

2. Nova Paraboy- 14 kills

3. Nova Order- 12 kills

Edited by Atul S