PMGC 2021 Grand Finals Day 1: Schedule, map order, viewer rewards, and where to watch 

The Grand Final of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship(PMGC) 2021 is starting today. The world's top 16 teams will compete for the coveted trophy and prize pool over the course of three days.

Some sides are playing from their homes, while many others have traveled to either Dubai or Singapore for the event. Each team will be using OnePlus smartphones for the finals.

PMGC 2021 Grand Finals Day 1: Map order

The finals will start with a match on Erangel followed by the desert map Miramar. A total of 6 matches will be played each day, totaling 18 bouts in 3 days.

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Miramar

Match 3: Sanhok

Match 4: Erangel

Match 5: Miramar

Match 6: Erangel

Nova Esports, from China, will be defending their title in the championship as they won PMGC 2020. However, during the League Stage of the tournament which was held last month, Nova Esports couldn't quite perform with the same flair and barely qualified for league finals.

Their dismal showing culminated in a 16th spot finish. With that being said, the team went onto secure 4th place in the league finals.

DWG KIA from Korea, won the PMGC East: League Finals this year. The team will look to replicate the same performance in the finals of the tournament as well. Teams from the Western region, including NAVI, A7 Esports, Kaos Next Ruya will also look to show their mettle in the contest. Notably, Kaos Next Ruya won West League Finals.

GodLike Esports will embody and carry Indian hopes in the tournament. Although the team finished 4th in the recently concluded BGIS: Grand Finals, their experience in international events would likely keep them in the running as well.

Where to watch and viewers rewards

Fans can tune in to the PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube channel at 4.30 PM IST to watch the live event and cheer for their favorite team.

The finals will be streamed in 17 different languages on 13 PUBG Mobile Youtube channels. Additionally, there will be a giveaway when the viewer count reaches 1 million. OnePlus devices, along with in-game items and physical rewards, will be up for grabs.

Ocean, Fyxs, and Johnny will be casting the finals in Hindi language.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul