DAMWON Gaming reveals PUBG Mobile roster

The world of PUBG Mobile Esports has been growing at a meteoric rate. With Krafton and Tencent investing huge sums of money into Esports tournaments and leagues, and with the ever-growing crowd interest in the game; top organizations from all around the world are looking to enter this realm and sign new Esports teams.

DWG KIA aka DAMWON KIA one of the leading Esports organizations in South Korea recently announced their PUBG Mobile roster.

The company signed the former roster of Warriors Esports who finished second in the PMPS: Korea and became the only Korean representative to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 post the disqualification of the winning team, Hidden.

Welcoming the roster, DWG KIA stated that they were happy to introduce the PUBG Mobile team that will represent the Republic of Korea on the Global Stage.

DWG KIA PUBG Mobile roster

FAVIAN (Park Sang-Cheol): IGL JUNI (Kim Kyung-jun): Fragger Forest (Kim Lyang-woo): Scout Ssung (Lee Sung-geun) : Support LLLL (Jeong Eun-ho): Coach

It should be noted that FINALE and NxVi, who were earlier a part of the Warriors Esports roster have not been included in this lineup.

The roster previously played under the banner of Warriors Esports in PMPS: Season 2 where they secured the second spot but post the disqualification of Team Hidden who was in top spot; the team were declared the winners of the competition and qualified for the PMGC: East 2021.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM



Things are heating up on the battlegrounds🔥! Meet the teams and their respective groups that will be playing in the PMGC!

#PUBGMOBILE #PMGC2021



▶️Watch PMGC2021 ONLY on our official YouTube channel👉 📢Group Draw Results for PMGC 2021 East!Things are heating up on the battlegrounds🔥! Meet the teams and their respective groups that will be playing in the PMGC!▶️Watch PMGC2021 ONLY on our official YouTube channel👉 appopener.com/yt/ncaqu5yle 📢Group Draw Results for PMGC 2021 East!Things are heating up on the battlegrounds🔥! Meet the teams and their respective groups that will be playing in the PMGC!#PUBGMOBILE #PMGC2021▶️Watch PMGC2021 ONLY on our official YouTube channel👉appopener.com/yt/ncaqu5yle https://t.co/t2tuslNRJa

The 2021 season for the team has been quite decent as they finished on the podium in many minor and major tournaments. The team had earlier also finished second in the PMPS: Season 1.

A consistent squad the team rides on the experience of their IGL FAVIAN and Support player Ssung. Both these players had earlier competed in the PMGC 2020 as well and would be well versed with the global meta.

Forest and JUNI are the main fraggers and playmakers for the team as they consistently feature in top places on the kill leaderboards. The squad will be hoping to make a statement at the Global Championship, with the name of DWG behind them giving them a great morale boost.

About DWG KIA

DWG KIA, earlier known as DAMWON Gaming, is a South Korean esports organization popular for its League of Legends roster. The LOL team of DWG KIA won the LOL World Championship 2020 and were the runner-ups in 2021.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The team also fields rosters in games such as Rainbow Six Siege and PUBG PC. The organization, through this roster, will be hoping to cement their spot in PUBG Mobile Esports as well.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha