Hidden disqualified from PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021, Warriors Esports qualifies

In a shocking development, Krafton has disqualified Korean champion Hidden from the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 (PMGC 2021). This sudden disqualification has surprised fans, and what is more interesting is that Krafton has not specified the reason for it.

As a result, Warriors Esports, the next best team in Korea, has replaced them in the big-ticket event.

Hidden, the underdog team, came to the PUBG Mobile Pro Series Season 2 through an open qualifier. They dominated the ultimate regional tournament in Korea (PMPS S2) by topping both stages (league and finals).

The first runners-up at the PMPS S2, Warriors Esports, who were preparing to compete in the Rivals Cup tomorrow, will be taking their place in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 East.

Starting tomorrow, the PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup is an inter-country battle between the top teams of Japan and Korea. The winner will secure its place in the PMGC 2021.

The movement of Warriors Esports to the PMGC 2021 has vacated a spot in the Rivals Cup. Hence, the next best team in the PMPS S2 will take that spot. Ace Skill Arsenal (ASA) Korea, who secured the tenth rank in the event, will compete in the Rivals Cup.

ASA Korea is one of the well-known teams on the Korean circuit. They were the runners-up of the weekly stage (league stages) at the PMPS S2 and had a podium finish in the first season.

Participating teams in the PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup

Qualified from PMPS Season 2 Korea

Team Square DS Gaming Score NTIS PTWKorea W Jackpot Red Pepper ASA KOREA

Qualified teams from PMJL Season 1 (Japan)

Scarz Sengoku Gaming BC Swell Unite Lag Gaming Zeta Division FOR7 Donuts USG

PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup matches will be broadcast through the official PUBG Mobile YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, TikTok, and Naver sports channels from 3.30 pm IST.

About PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021

The PMGC 2021 is the ultimate tournament in the PUBG Mobile esports circuit, where a total of the top 40 teams worldwide will compete for total prize money of 6 million dollars. There will be two league stages, the East and the West, with each region accommodating 20 teams.

It will commence on 30 November and will end on 23 January. The top nine teams from the PMGC 2021 League East and the top six from the West will qualify for the PMGC Finals.

One team will be directly invited to the PMGC 2021 Finals, scheduled from 21 to 23 January 2022.

