PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup: Teams, format, schedule, and more

Tencent is coming up with a new inter-country tournament called the PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup. The event will take place on 13 and 14 November and feature the top teams from Korea and Japan.

Format of the PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup

The second to ninth-ranked teams from the Pro Series Season 2 (Korea) and Japan League Season 1 (Japan) will face off over two days in a series of ten matches to crown a champion who will also qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021: East.

The winners of the PUBG Mobile Pro Series Season 2 and PUBG Mobile Japan League Season 1, i.e., Hidden and Reject, will not take part in this tournament as they have already secured a place at the PMGC 2021.

The Rivals Cup will be the last chance for the teams from these two regions to qualify for the PMGC 2021.

Participating teams in the PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup

PUBG Mobile Pro Series Season 2 (Korea)

Warriors Esports Team Square DS Gaming Score NTIS PTWKorea W Jackpot Red Pepper

Qualified teams from PUBG Mobile Japan League Season 1 (Japan)

Scarz Sengoku Gaming BC Swell Unite Lag Gaming Zeta Division FOR7 Donuts USG

As the first runner-up in both phases of the PMJL Season 1, Scarz will hope to turn their fortunes around this time. They will face a stiff challenge from Phase 2 winner BC Swell and a seasoned squad like Sengoku Gaming, as both sides have also shown great performances.

Apart from their homegrown teams, Korean teams like Warriors Esports, Team Square, and DS Gaming will also be strong contenders since they have shown consistency in their regional competitions.

As the event will be short, there will be no time for mistakes or comebacks. It will be imperative that teams show their talent right from the start.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 (PMGC 2021) will begin on 30 November. The tournament features a massive prize pool of six million USD. A total of 40 teams from around the world will battle in the PMGC 2021 League Stage.

