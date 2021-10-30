Reject crowned champions of PUBG Mobile Japan League Season 1, Qualifies for PMGC 2021

The 24th and the final day of the PUBG Mobile Japan League Season 1 came to an end today. The tournament was divided into 2 phases and featured the 16 best Japanese squads, which faced off in an intense battle for the championship.

Reject the Japanese powerhouse emerged as the winners of the competition. The team secured the first phase, held between February and May, dominantly with 658 points. However, in the second phase that ran between September and October, the team's performance dipped somewhat as they finished 6th with 405 points. However, the team had the greatest cumulative score in the League of 1063 points with 531 frags enabling them to secure the title. The team, in this process, secured 16 chicken dinners and accumulated a massive prize of USD 1,050,738 (1,19,800,000 Yen).

Along with all team reject becomes the first Japanese representative for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021, qualifying as the winners of the PMJL Season 1.

The second spot was secured by SCARZ, who was consistent in both phases securing the 2nd spot. The team secured a total of 976 points with 503 kills while achieving victory in 9 matches. SCARZ was awarded a total prize of USD 356,000.

PUBG Mobile Japan League Season 1 overall standings

PUBG Mobile Japan League Season 1 (Phase 1 + Phase 2) overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile Japan League)

The last team to finish on the podium was Sengkou Gaming, who was consistent throughout the tournament. The team finished 3rd in the first phase and secured the fifth spot in the second. Overall, the team accumulated 882 points with 416 kills with 11 chicken dinners, which helped them achieve the third spot. SCARZ took home an overall sum of USD 198,482.

The tournament's 2nd to 9th placed teams qualified for the PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup Korea vs Japan. The tournament will feature 16 teams (8 from each Korea and Japan) who will battle it out for a single spot in PMGC 2021

Prize Pool distribution of PUBG Mobile Japan League Season 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile Japan League)

Among other top performers in the tournament was BC SWELL. The team secured the top spot in the second phase of the tournament. However, due to an average run in the first phase, the team finished 4th overall, taking home a sum of USD 70,459. UNITE and LAG Gaming, too, played well in this PUBG Mobile League, securing the 5th and the 6th spot in the tournament.

Mark from Team Unite dominated the competition in the League and secured multiple prizes to his name. He secured the award of Season MVP, Most Kills, and Most Damage in the process, accumulating prize money of USD 168,000.

It would be interesting to see how the Japanese teams perform in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship and the PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup. Fans of the teams would be hoping for top performance from these teams in these global events.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar