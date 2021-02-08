PMJL Season 1, the largest ever PUBG Mobile tournament in Japan, to kick off on February 13th

Battle Royale titles such as PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and COD Mobile have emerged as industry leaders when it comes to mobile gaming.

The groundbreaking success of these titles has compelled people to take mobile gaming seriously. Mobile gaming titles have witnessed unprecedented growth in the last year and a half, both in terms of revenue and downloads.

While these titles continue to grow, their esports ecosystem has flourished as well, especially in the case of PUBG Mobile, with the prize-money increasing with each passing tournament. The recently concluded PUBG Mobile Global Championship had a whopping prize pool of over $2 Million.

"Our road to glory succeeded.

We are the Top 3 teams of the PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2020 FINALS."#WEONTOP #PMGC pic.twitter.com/KUtW9CQQgZ — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 27, 2021

The latest tournament to join the fray is the PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL). The tournament boasts of a massive prize pool of $2.8 Million (300 Million Yen), which is the largest in Japan.

The tournament will be divided into two phases, and the first phase will kick off on February 13th, with 16 invited Japanese teams competing for the ultimate prize.

The teams will battle it out over a period of 24 days in League play and compete in a total of 50 matches in a single phase. The remaining 50 matches will be played in the second phase of the tournament.

The top 14 teams from the event will qualify for PUBG Mobile Japan League Season 2 (PMJL: S2), while the remaining two will be relegated to the PUBG Mobile Challenge League Season 2 (PMCL: S2)

PUBG Mobile Japan esports annual schedule

Advertisement

The 16 invited teams for PUBG Mobile Japan League

1.) AQUOS Detonation Violet

2.) Team Axiz

3.) BC Swell

4.) Blue Bees

5.) Cyclops Athlete Gaming

6.) Team Detonator

7.) Donuts USG

8.) Team FOR7

9.) Team Jupiter

10.) Lag Gaming

11.) Team Reject

12.) Team Scarz

13.) Songoku Gaming

14.) Team SunSister

15.) Team Unite

16.) Street Gamers

It would be fascinating to see how the teams perform under such immense pressure. The team that holds their nerve until the very end and perseveres hard will eventually be crowned the champion.