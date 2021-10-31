Hidden wins PUBG Mobile Pro Series Season 2, qualifies for PMGC 2021

The finals of the second season of the Korean regional tournament, PUBG Mobile Pro Series, came to an end today. The tournament featured a massive USD 62,179 prize with 24 of the best Korean teams competing for the ultimate championship. The tournament was divided into the Weekly Stage and the Weekly Finals with the top 16 teams from the former qualifying for the latter.

Hidden, a relatively new name in the Korean PUBG Mobile scene, emerged as champions of the event. The team performed extraordinarily in both the Weekly Stage and the Weekly Finals, securing the top spot in both the stages in a dominant fashion. In the finals after 36 matches, the team had a total of 430 points with 204 kills. The team took home an overall prize of USD 24,616 from the event.

Through their performance in the finals they became the first team from Korea to qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021.

PUBG Mobile Pro Series Season 2 finals overall standings

Overall standings of PUBG Mobile Pro Series Season 2

Warriors Esports, a well-known figure in both the Global and Korean PUBG Mobile scene, fell short of first place and ended their campaign in the finals with 397 points and 178 kills. Even though the team secured 3 chicken dinners on the final day, Hidden had established a huge lead which Warriors Esports couldn't surpass. Warriors Esports who had earlier finished third during the Weekly Stage took home a cash prize of USD 10,221.

Warriors Esports KR 🇰🇷 @WarriorsKR



PMPS 위클리 파이널을 종합 2위로 다시 한 번 준우승을 하게 되었습니다! 라이벌 컵 대회에서 더 좋은 모습으로 다시 찾아뵙겠습니다. 많은 응원 부탁드립니다 :)



#WRSWIN #LetsGoneWarriors [PMPS] 미래에셋증권 프로 시리즈 파이널PMPS 위클리 파이널을 종합 2위로 다시 한 번 준우승을 하게 되었습니다! 라이벌 컵 대회에서 더 좋은 모습으로 다시 찾아뵙겠습니다. 많은 응원 부탁드립니다 :) [PMPS] 미래에셋증권 프로 시리즈 파이널PMPS 위클리 파이널을 종합 2위로 다시 한 번 준우승을 하게 되었습니다! 라이벌 컵 대회에서 더 좋은 모습으로 다시 찾아뵙겠습니다. 많은 응원 부탁드립니다 :)#WRSWIN #LetsGoneWarriors https://t.co/nEahMz4FaS

Team Square finished third in the competition. The team was consistent in the finals and ended up with 353 points and 145 kills. Along with the podium finish, the team was also awarded a total cash prize of USD 4,259.

Forest from Warriors Esports displayed excellent all-round performance in the Weekly Finals for which he was declared the MVP. Earlier, No1 from Hidden was awarded MVP status for the Weekly Stage.

The 2nd to 9th placed teams in the event also qualified for the upcoming PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup: 2021 Korea vs Japan, where 16 teams (8 from Korea and 8 from Japan) will compete for a single spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021.

Among the other top performing teams in the event were DS Gaming and Score. The teams finished in 4th and the 5th place respectively with 340 and 336 points. DS Gaming, the winners of PMPS Korea: Season 1 would not be too pleased with their performance and would like to win the upcoming Rivals Cup to qualify for the Global Championship.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It would be intriguing to see how the Korean teams stack up against the global competition in the PMGC 2021. Fans and players alike will be hoping for a strong showing from the Korean teams in the upcoming events.

Edited by Danyal Arabi