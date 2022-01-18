PMGC 2021 Grand Finals: Teams, map order, format, and  more

The finals of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 is commencing on the 21st of January. The three-day finals will host 16 teams over 18 matches spread over three maps for the global trophy and prize pool of 3.5 Million USD.

The event will be played online, but some teams have travelled either to Singapore or Dubai to negate lag issues. SEA teams will mostly play from their boot camp.

Qualified teams for PMGC 2021 Grand Finals

1. DWG KIA (South Korea)

2. D'Xavier (Vietnam)

3. Stalwart Esports (Mongolia)

4. Nova Esports (China)

5. Nigma Galaxy (Middle East)

6. The Infinity (Thailand)

7. Six Two Eight (China)

8. Team Secret (Malaysia)

9. 4Rivals (Malaysia)

10. Kaos Next Ruya (Turkey)

11. Natus Vincere (CIS)

12. Furious Gaming (Chile)

13. Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil)

14. S2G Esports (Turkey)

15. 1907 Fenerbahce Esports (Turkey)

16. GodLike Esports (India)

Due to documentation issues, BGIS Champions Skylightz Gaming and the runners-up Team XO couldn't make it to the finals. The fourth-ranked team GodLike Esports has been invited as India's representative. However, Tencent has not revealed the team name (Indian team) yet.

PMGC Finals map order

Map order for PMGC 2021 Grand Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Day 1 - 21st January

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Sanhok

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Erangel

Match 5: Sanhok

Match 6: Erangel

Day 2 - 22nd January

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Miramar

Match 3: Sanhok

Match 4: Erangel

Match 5: Miramar

Match 6: Erangel

Day 3 - 23rd January

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Sanhok

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Erangel

Match 5: Sanhok

Match 6: Erangel

Preview for PMGC 2021 Grand Finals

Defending champion Nova Esports will once again be in contention for the title. Their compatriots Six Two Eight will also enter as one of the favourites.

Stalwart Esports has been the best performing team not just in the South Asia region but in the East region. They would now want to establish their dominance globally. Three Turkish teams will participate in the finals, and all three are favourites to win.

Alpha7 Esports from Brazil has shown consistent performance in the league stages West while Thai team The Infinity topped the League stages East. These teams will likely perform well and try to take the crown.

Watch the Grand Finals exclusively on YouTube Gaming. Get a chance to win a treasure box and physical rewards.

