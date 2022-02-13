Free Fire streamers, Ajjubhai and Desi Gamers, react to game's removal from Play Store

Much to the utter surprise of Indian mobile gamers, Free Fire was unexpectedly taken down from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Free Fire MAX is still available on the former store, however, it is not available for download on iOS devices.

The removal of the battle royale game from both stores is a talking point in the social media world. Two of the most popular streamers of the game have also commented about the unexpected removal of the game from Android and iOS platforms.

Free Fire streamers’ opinion on the game’s disappearance

The battle royale game has numerous streamers that have a huge fan following on YouTube. Ajay, popularly known as “Ajjubhai,” has over 31 million subscribers on YouTube and is the most subscribed Free Fire content creator in the world.

Total Gaming @total_gaming093 Free Fire ka kya scene hai bhai? BAN kya? Free Fire ka kya scene hai bhai? BAN kya?

In a Twitter post, he wondered if the game had been banned in India. His tweet has received hundreds of interactions thus far. It's safe to say that gamers have been left stunned by the situation.

Amit Sharma @DesiGamers01 WHAT THE F**k is Happening 🤣



Minecraft Walo Sayad Mujhe Tumhari Jarurat Hai 🥺🤣 Free Fire Isn’t Opening / Removed From AppstoreWHAT THE F**k is Happening 🤣Minecraft Walo Sayad Mujhe Tumhari Jarurat Hai 🥺🤣 Free Fire Isn’t Opening / Removed From Appstore 😱 WHAT THE F**k is Happening 🤣 Minecraft Walo Sayad Mujhe Tumhari Jarurat Hai 🥺🤣

Another popular YouTuber, Amit “Desi Gamers” Sharma, has over 12 million subscribers on his channel. He tweeted stating that the game was not starting and joked that he needed the help of Minecraft gamers.

What is the cause of the battle royale’s disappearance?

Both battle royale games are unavailable on the Apple App Store (Image via Sportskeeda)

The exact cause of the battle royale game’s disappearance has not been revealed by the developers. While many gamers are of the opinion that it is a technical glitch, many believe that the game is now banned in the country.

The game is not available on the Google Play Store (Image via Garena)

To address the issue, Garena recently commented in a Free Fire Facebook post that they are aware of the disappearance and are trying to resolve the issue. They also asked the players to share whether they are using mobile data or wifi to connect along with their Network Provider’s name.

Also Read Article Continues below

No one is able to download the battle royale games afresh. However, both games can still be enjoyed on the devices where it was pre-installed.

Edited by R. Elahi