Free Fire fans worried as the game doesn’t return to App Store and Play Store even after a day

Free Fire is one of the most popular games on Android and iOS platforms, but mobile gamers were in for a nasty shock when taken down from both platforms. The developers have provided no official explanation regarding this sudden disappearance.

Both Free Fire and its enhanced version, Free Fire Max, were taken down, which has led to fans speculating about a ban. Many rumors regarding the ban of the battle royale titles have been circulating on the internet. However, nothing concrete has been confirmed.

Free Fire’s Apple App and Google Play Store disappearance

Free Fire is missing on iOS devices (Image via Apple App Store)

Battle Royale titles were first taken down from the Apple App Store. However, now they have gone missing from the Google Play Store. Mobile gamers of both titles are distraught about the missing games and cannot wait to get them back on their respective app stores.

Due to the missing battle royale games, many players were concerned if they could enjoy the pre-downloaded game. They were relieved to notice that both games can still be enjoyed on their respective devices.

Here is how players are reacting on Twitter with regards to the disappearance of the games:

Tinku Da @Gowtham4OP @IndiaFreeFire Free fire not in play story please give a official statement 🙂 @IndiaFreeFire Free fire not in play story please give a official statement 🙂

Messively @messively Freefire removed from apple store and play store, one less cringe. Freefire removed from apple store and play store, one less cringe.

@F7ASHYT @realaxers @ModestYTGaming So Free Fire Is No MoreRIP🤣So For Her RespectSalute FF PlayersBecause They Are The Lol Player Who Think That CODm And Apex Mobile are worst game and ff is best gameCongratulation to all who are against of FFThanks To Krafton @BgmiDev So Free Fire Is No More RIP🤣So For Her Respect Salute FF PlayersBecause They Are The Lol Player Who Think That CODm And Apex Mobile are worst game and ff is best gameCongratulation to all who are against of FFThanks To Krafton @BgmiDev @F7ASHYT @realaxers @ModestYTGaming https://t.co/AeTTu4YcnD

BAN Or Other Reason Not Confirmed.

#freefireindia #FreeFire Free Fire Game Removed By Google Play Store.BAN Or Other Reason Not Confirmed. Free Fire Game Removed By Google Play Store.BAN Or Other Reason Not Confirmed.#freefireindia #FreeFire https://t.co/Tdf7af2sl2

Pardeep Sanjay @SanjayPardeep reply me @IndiaFreeFire free fire was not opening today all tell it was banned really it was banned or not pleasereply me @IndiaFreeFire free fire was not opening today all tell it was banned really it was banned or not please🙏 reply me

#Freefireban Free Fire Is Being Removed From Play Store & App Store In India. Free Fire Is Being Removed From Play Store & App Store In India.#freefireindia #Freefireban

Why free fire game removed from play store?

Why game isn't load?

What is this issue?

When solve this?

Solve immediately and notify us

Our contact id sniperdeep09@gmail.com Why free fire game removed from play store?Why game isn't load?What is this issue?When solve this?Solve immediately and notify usOur contact id sniperdeep09@gmail.com @IndiaFreeFire @GooglePlay @GoogleIndia Why free fire game removed from play store?Why game isn't load?What is this issue?When solve this?Solve immediately and notify us Our contact id sniperdeep09@gmail.com

No Official statement about this

#freefireban #freefireindia #GarenaFreeFireBanned After iOS App Store Android play store se v free fire remove ho chuka hai only Free Fire Max available hai and I think wo v kuch time ke baad remove ho jayegaPata nahi kya he ho rha haiNo Official statement about this After iOS App Store Android play store se v free fire remove ho chuka hai only Free Fire Max available hai and I think wo v kuch time ke baad remove ho jayega Pata nahi kya he ho rha hai No Official statement about this#freefireban #freefireindia #GarenaFreeFireBanned https://t.co/s6Dcy2V3BE

Garena's official message (Imaage via Facebook)

To address the issue and plight of the players, Garena, on the game’s official Facebook page, comforted fans by stating that the matter is being investigated. They also encouraged mobile gamers to provide the Network Provider’s name and mention if they are using Wifi or mobile data to connect to the game.

Mobile gamers who want to download the game from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store will be unable to do so right now as it is missing. However, players can expect it to be back soon as the cause of the disappearance seems like a technical problem and because the game has not been banned in the country.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar