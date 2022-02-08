5 tips for aggressive players to use Gloo Wall effectively in Garena Free Fire (February 2022)

Gloo Walls are an essential item in Free Fire that can be useful for both aggressive and passive gameplay. If players can place it properly and use it strategically, they can yield good results.

Gloo Wall grenades can be found in and around the map, or players can use Mr Waggor to keep a steady supply of them. Players who believe in rushing onto their enemies can use the following tricks to use Gloo Walls like a professional.

Tips and tricks to improve Gloo Wall usage in Free Fire

1) 360-degree trick

This advice is not meant for beginners; however, aggressive players may give it a try. This trick essentially needs about four Gloo Walls that have to be placed strategically around the player to protect them entirely from enemies for a certain period. It is very useful in confusing the opponents.

2) Use Robo and Mr. Waggor

There are two pets in Free Fire that are very useful for using gloo walls. Players who are into aggressive gameplay should use Robo to protect their gloo wall as characters like Xayne and Skyler can destroy it. Mobile gamers can use Mr. Waggor, too, so they have sufficient gloo wall grenades to spare.

3) A wall of Gloo Walls

Players can essentially build a tall wall made of Gloo Walls if they can place it strategically. This way, players can reach their enemies who seem out of reach and then take them by surprise. They are suggested to use this trick only if they have sufficient gloo wall grenades.

4) Use Nairi

Nairi is the latest character in Free Fire. His ability, Ice Iron, is really useful for aggressive gameplay as it restores a certain percentage of the durability of the current Gloo Wall. Moreover, players can also damage Gloo Walls using an assault rifle.

5) Allure enemies

Attracting enemies using Gloo Walls can be done in two ways. The first one is misguiding them and placing a decoy Gloo Wall to throw them off the track. The other is by placing the gloo wall strategically so that opponents have no option but to reveal themselves.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's views.

