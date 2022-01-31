5 tips to improve sniping in Garena Free Fire (January 2022)

Sniping in a battle royale game like Free Fire is quite thrilling. Hence, experienced players are always in search of powerful sniper rifles like AWM, M82B, and KAR98K to eliminate their enemies.

As exciting as it is, sniping is not everyone’s cup of tea and involves a significant amount of risk. Hence, here are a few tips and tricks that players can use to improve their performance while using sniper rifles.

How to improve sniping in Free Fire?

These are the following ways in which players can improve their sniping in the battle royale game:

1) Safe distance

Sniper rifles are meant for long-range combat and players should always maintain a very safe distance from the enemy. The distance will give Free Fire gamers enough time to escape if their position is revealed or if things go south. Keeping a safe distance also prevents players from being sprayed with bullets.

2) Wait for the opportune moment

Many sniper enthusiasts in Free Fire get too excited to take out their enemy and, in turn, rush the shot. This is detrimental, as the shot might give away the position of the user.

The bullet might also miss, making the enemy aware of the danger they are in, thereby giving them the opportunity to rush in on the player or escape.

3) Silencers

Rafael’s 'Dead Silent' ability (Image via Garena)

Silencers are one of the most valuable attachments in a sniper, as it helps in keeping the position of the user incognito. If players do not find silencers, they are firmly advised to use Rafael.

Rafael’s ability, Dead Silent, not only has a silencing effect on snipers and marksman rifles, but also ensures 20% faster HP loss of foes.

4) Change positions

If players did not get the chance to equip the rifle with a silencer or are not using Rafael, their best bet is to change positions. If players are playing group matches and can knock down an enemy, chances are that their position will get revealed.

Hence, sniping enthusiasts are recommended to change their position as frequently as possible to remain undetected.

5) Sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings for accurate headshots (Image via Garena)

Free Fire gamers must determine their playstyle and set their sensitivity settings accordingly. After tweaking their sensitivity, they are advised to practice quite a few times before playing a ranked-1 match. They can use the following sensitivity to improve their headshots:

General: 95

Red Dot: 80

2x Scope: 80

4x Scope: 75

Sniper Scope: 75

Free Look: 85

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Saman