3 best Free Fire gun combinations for Clash Squad ranked matches

Clash Squad matches are short, exciting affairs between two squads in Free Fire. There are a total of seven rounds, and the team to win the most rounds wins.

Since these are held between two teams only, the range is not much. Hence weapons that perform well in short ranges are always recommended.

Most potent gun combinations for Free Fire Clash Squad matches

1) Vector and Groza

Specifications of the Vector (Image via ff.garena)

The Vector is a submachine gun with excellent movement speed and a good rate of fire. The weapon's accuracy is also great, which will surely aid players in Clash Squad matches in Free Fire.

Specifications of the Groza (Image via ff.garena)

Groza, an assault rifle, can be paired with the Vector. This firearm is effective over long ranges, but its damage, accuracy, and rate of fire are good enough to eradicate enemies easily.

2) Spas12 and Scar

Specifications of the Spas12 (Image via ff.garena)

Spas12 has the second-highest rate of damage among shotguns with good movement speed and decent reload speed. Even if the M1887 has a higher damage rate, it is not recommended due to its low magazine capacity.

Specifications of the Scar (Image via ff.garena)

The above Free Fire weapon can be paired with the Scar, an assault rifle that has decent movement speed, rate of fire, and damage. Gamers can use different gun skins to make it more powerful.

3) M14 and M249

Specifications of the M14 (Image via ff.garena)

The M14 is one of the best assault rifles in this battle royale game. Its damage rate, along with movement speed and accuracy, make it a desirable choice.

Specifications of the M249 (Image via ff.garena)

The M249 is the best long-range machine gun in Free Fire. Even though the range does not play much of a role in Clash Squad matches, it is a good choice for its magazine capacity and accuracy.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's views.

