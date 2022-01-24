5 most underrated Free Fire characters after OB32 update

The characters in Free Fire possess unique abilities that can be combined with pets to yield better results in matches. The special skills can mainly be of two types – active and passive.

Free Fire’s latest update tweaked the abilities of the four characters – Xayne, Skyler, Maxim, and Olivia. Despite the changes made in every update, there still remain a few characters who deserve the limelight.

Underrated Free Fire characters after OB32 update

1) A124

A124's Thrill of Battle ability (Image via Garena)

A124 has an active ability called Thrill of Battle with a cooldown time of 10 seconds. She is capable of converting 20 EPs into HP in a span of 4 seconds. Now that Agent Hop is available in the pet store, players can pair it with A124 to get good results.

2) Kapella

Kapella's Healing Song ability (Image via Garena)

Kapella is the most underrated character whose ability is the most useful in Clash Squad matches. She helps in increasing the effects of healing items and healing skills by 10% each. Her ability, Healing Song, also reduces the HP loss of knocked-down allies by 20%.

3) Rafael

Rafael’s Dead Silent ability (Image via Free Fire)

Rafael is a great choice for players who are into passive gameplay. His ability, Dead Silent, has a silencing effect on marksman rifles and snipers. Enemies who are hit and downed using such weapons also suffer 20% faster HP loss.

4) Clu

Clu's Tracing Steps ability (Image via Garena)

After the introduction of Otho and Moco Enigma, Clu has often been overlooked by players. She has an active ability called Tracing Footsteps that lasts for 5 seconds and has a cooldown time of 75 seconds. She can reveal the position of enemies who are not in prone or squat position within 50 meters.

5) Jota

Jota's Sustained Raids ability (Image via Garena)

Jota, with the ability of Sustained Raids, is a useful character for aggressive players. If a player successfully hits an enemy with a gun, the ability recovers HP for the player. If the mobile gamer successfully knocks his opponent down, he/she gets recovers 10% of the maximum HP.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author's opinion. Character selection solely depends on a gamer’s playing style and all abilities listed above are at the minimum level of the characters in the OB32 update.

Edited by Ashish Yadav