Garena Free Fire OB32 update release time for all regions revealed

Tomorrow, 19 January 2022, is an exciting day for Free Fire players as the awaited OB32 update arrives. The previous update was released on 1 December 2021 and introduced certain character adjustments that many players did not praise.

The latest update introduces several exciting features that mobile gamers cannot wait to try out. Aside from a new pet, a new weapon, and a new map, players can expect to see quite a few noticeable changes implemented in the battle royale game.

Release time of Free Fire OB32 update

The publishers have not revealed the official release time of the OB32 update. However, based on the release time of the previous updates, the following approximate times can be concluded:

IST (Indian Standard Time) – 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) – 5:00 AM to 7:00 AM

SGT (Singapore Time) – 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

EST (Eastern Standard Time) – 12:00 AM to 2:00 AM

PT (Pacific Time) – 9:00 PM (18 January 2022) to 11:00 PM (18 January 2022)

Note: The update's arrival depends on the version of the device the person is using. While some players had access to it earlier, it has arrived late for others.

Maintenance time

Before releasing every update, the servers are taken down for maintenance. The official maintenance time has been revealed on the Facebook page of the battle royale game.

Maintenance will commence at 9.30 AM IST and conclude at 5.00 PM IST. During these seven and a half hours, players cannot play the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

So even if the Free Fire update arrives around 11.00 AM, mobile gamers will be able to enjoy the new features once the servers return online. In the meantime, they can head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to get the game updated to its latest version.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar