Free Fire OB32 update Classic changes confirmed

An Advance Server is accessible to players before every major Free Fire update to test out the features. At this time, the Advance Server for the upcoming OB32 update in Free Fire ended yesterday, 13 January 2022, and several exciting features were revealed to players. The server became accessible to players on 6 January 2022.

The upcoming update will introduce a new pet and a new weapon, aside from map changes and more. Players can expect the forthcoming update to roll out within a week. To tease the OB32 update, the official Instagram handle for Free Fire posted a few changes that players can expect on the Classic Map.

Classic map changes in the Free Fire OB32 update

The Classic Map changes fall under the category of Battle Royale Adjustments 2. Developers have provided a sneak peek into what players can expect in the upcoming update. Here are the changes that have been revealed:

The first two safe zones will shrink faster than the rest of the zones, much to the contrary of what used to happen before.

The UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) in Free Fire will appear in matches earlier than usual

Players will access more airdrops to retrieve rare weapons and top-tier supplies.

Expected features of the OB32 update

A new pet can reduce damage (Image via Srikanta; YouTube)

As revealed by the OB32 Advance Server, the following features can be expected:

A new pet named Flash will be introduced to the battle royale game. He will reduce damage taken from behind and will also have a cooldown time.

A new shotgun called the Charge Buster is being introduced so that it will be able to increase the range and damage of the weapon when charged.

Players will get a brand-new fitting room where they can create templates for sets.

New Clash Squad mode and Craftland mode features are upcoming.

Note: The above introductions have not been confirmed and the developers can tweak the features before the OB32 update arrives.

