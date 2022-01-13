Free Fire Advance Server OB32 features: All you need to know

Users of Free Fire will be familiar with the Advance Server, i.e., a test server launched prior to each primary update of the title. It is essentially used to test upcoming features for bugs and glitches.

The OB32 Advance Server, which began on 6 January, is set to end today, 13 January. Fans were able to explore a variety of changes including a new pet, weapon, and more.

Top features in Free Fire OB32 Advance Servers

These are some of the significant features that users were able to test out in the Free Fire OB32 Advance Server:

1) Flash – New Pet

Flash possesses a unique skill named Steel Shell. It reduces damage received from behind by 10% through bullets and FF Knife at the base level, up to 100 points. This is followed by a 150-second cooldown.

Upon reaching the highest level, the reduction becomes 50 points. Additionally, the cooldown gets reduced to 90 seconds.

2) Changes in settings

Several changes have been applied to the game’s settings as well, especially under the ‘Auto Pickup’ section. The developers have incorporated a priority option that can be quite beneficial in battle royale matches as it would be easier for individuals to pick up specific ammunition.

3) Charge Buster – New Shotgun

The Charge Buster Shotgun is another thing that caught players’ eyes in the Advance Server. It has unique functionality, and users can hold the fire button to charge the weapon, which improves its range and damage. Additionally, the spread also gets lowered.

4) New Fitting Room

Many players in Free Fire are interested in cosmetic items like costumes and skins. The Fitting Room is a unique feature that such users will enjoy as they will be able to create templates for sets. They can then quickly equip the required one with just a single click.

5) New music section and UI change

Developers have been bringing constant changes to the UI to provide players with the best possible experience. They have incorporated the ‘Collection’ section under the ‘Vault’ and have also introduced a ‘Music’ section where individuals can select the song/theme.

Note: The developers may tweak features from the Advance Server before the final release.

