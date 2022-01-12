Free Fire OB32 Advance Server APK download link, close date, and more

On 6 January 2022, Free Fire fans were delighted as the developers opened the OB32 Advance Server of the game. They were able to get a glimpse of the various features that could be introduced with the title’s upcoming update, including UI changes, a new pet (Flash), a new weapon (Charge Buster Shotgun), and more.

Interested users can download the Advance Server on their devices through the APK file. However, note that there is a requirement to have an Activation Code to gain access.

APK Download of Free Fire OB32 Advance Server

To download the APK file, Gamers will need to visit the Free Fire Advance Server’s official website by clicking here.

Steps of download and installation

Step 1: To begin with, gamers can access the official website for the Free Fire Advance Server using the link provided above.

Step 2: Once there, they can sign in using the option used during the registration process.

The APK can be downloaded through the official website (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once that is completed, a "Download APK" button will be present on their screen, clicking on which will start the download procedure for the Advance Server’s APK file.

This code has to be entered to get into the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Once the download is finished, individuals can install it on their devices. They can subsequently enter the Activation Code and try out all the new features that the developers have made available.

Note: As the OB32 Advance Server APK download is 770 MB in size, gamers should ensure there is enough space on their device before downloading it.

Close date and more details

Here are the dates mentioned by the developers (Image via Garena)

There is not much time left for the Advance Server to close, and it is all set to conclude on 13 January, i.e., tomorrow, as per the official timeline stated by the developers. After this date, individuals will not be able to access it.

Also Read Article Continues below

Additionally, any progress made on the test server will not get carried over and will be deleted.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee