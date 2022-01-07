Activation Code for Free Fire OB32 Advance Server: How to get, uses and more

Free Fire releases a new version every few months. Before its arrival, developers additionally launch an Advance Server, where players are given an opportunity to glance into the upcoming features.

Now that the Free Fire OB32 Advance Server has started, many players wonder how to access it. This is mainly due to the fact that not everyone is permitted into the test server, and there is a requirement to enter the Activation Code.

Free Fire OB32 Advance Server: Details about the Activation Code

A screenshot from the FAQ (Image via Free Fire)

As most players know, the Advance Server is a separate client from the global version of the game, and it requires the Activation Code to gain access.

The developers have stated on the server’s official website that users will have a chance to obtain it after registering. Nonetheless, the code is only provided to a particular number because of the restricted room.

These are the registration steps that can be followed:

Step 1: Once the users are on the Free Fire Advance Server website, they should begin by signing in via either of the two options – Facebook or Google.

There are two different login options (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Consequently, individuals will find a form on their screens, where they will be asked to enter these details:

1) Full Name

2) Active E-mail

3) Active Phone Number

For the registration, the users have to enter all these details (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After entering them, they can submit the form to complete the registration procedure.

How to use

If users have been provided with an Activation Code, they can follow these procedures:

Step 1: Download and install the APK of the Free Fire OB32 Advance Server through its website.

Step 2: Next, open it and tap on the ‘Guest’ option to sign in. Later, a pop-up will appear asking players to enter the Activation Code.

Step 3: They can paste the code they have received and then enjoy playing the test server.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: Players are required to know that receiving the Activation Code isn’t guaranteed after completing the registration process for the Free Fire OB32 Advance Server.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha