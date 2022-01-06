Free Fire OB32 update probable release date, time and more for Indian region

With every scheduled Free Fire update, players gear up for a plethora of features, cosmetics and other balance changes that keep the game fresh.

Once every few months, Garena releases a new iteration, the most recent of which was the OB31 version. After a few months, fans are now gearing up for the launch of the upcoming OB32 update.

The launch of the OB32 Advance Server indicates that the full launch for OB32 isn't too far away.

Disclaimer: Players should remember that an official release date has not been announced, and the one mentioned above is just an assumption. The exact details will be disclosed by the developers soon.

Free Fire: Estimated release date, time and other details of OB32 update (for Indian region)

Ranked season of Clash Squad will end on 20 January (Image via Free Fire)

It is expected that the Free Fire OB32 version will be made available on January 19 or January 20.

This is in line with a pattern that has been running since the game's last few updates. The pattern was that the updates were released the day before or the day after the Clash Squad ranked season came to an end.

(Clash Squad ranked season ends on 20 January 2020)

Furthermore, Gold Royale will conclude on the same date as the Clash Squad season. As a result, users will also be greeted by a new Gold Royale following the update.

Gold Royale ends with the Clash Squad season (Image via Free Fire)

The day of OB32's release will most likely consist of a maintenance break, which usually lasts from 9:30 am (GMT +5.30) to 6:00 pm IST (GMT +5.30).

The patch will be made available for download during the same break on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The process is generally done a few hours into the maintenance period, which is between 10:30 am IST - 12:30 am IST (GMT +5:30).

Advance server details

As mentioned previously, the Advance Server for the update has already been opened to players, and users will now be able to check out a few of the upcoming features that the developers will be adding to the game in the OB32 version.

It will run for a week until January 13, and interested users will need an Activation Code to get access.

Readers can read more about how they can download it by clicking here.

