5 best Free Fire characters for BR Ranked mode Season 25

Free Fire Ranked Season 25 for the BR (Battle Royale) mode has recently begun, and users can start grinding up the tiers to earn various rewards. However, there are several factors that affect the success of a rank push.

Among the most critical aspects is the overall selection of characters. This is due to their unique abilities, which can essentially change the course of a match and tip it in favor of the user.

Note: Choice of characters in Free Fire is subjective and varies from player to player. The ones stated below are based on the opinion of the writer.

Best characters for Free Fire BR Ranked Season 25

5) Skyler

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

With Skyler’s Riptide Rhythm, players can unleash a sonic wave forward, damaging five Gloo Walls in a range of 50 meters. The ability has a cooldown of 60 seconds. Aside from that, each Gloo Wall the player deploys will result in HP recovery beginning at four points.

At the highest level, the range is increased to 100 meters, the cooldown is reduced to 40 seconds, and the health recovery is increased to nine points.

4) Wukong

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Camouflage

After activating Wukong’s skill, players transform into a bush for 10 seconds, having a 20% reduced movement speed. There’s a 300-second cooldown, and the transformation ends whenever they attack a foe. Additionally, the cooldown will reset when individuals manage to take down an enemy.

The cooldown time reduces to 200 seconds at the highest level, and the duration of the ability is increased to 15 seconds.

3) Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri’s ability essentially creates a healing zone with a diameter of 3.5m. Users and allies recover three health points per second within the zone, and can self-recover if they are knocked down. The skill lasts for 10 seconds and is followed by an 85-second cooldown.

When the character reaches its max potential, the overall duration of Healing Heartbeat is increased to 15 seconds, while the cooldown takes a massive reduction to 60 seconds.

2) Alok

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Alok's Drop the Beat skill creates a aura of five meters that increases movement speed by 10% and restores health per second for five seconds. The effects do not stack, and there’s a 45-second cooldown later placed.

Upon reaching the highest possible level, the ability’s duration rises to 10 seconds and the movement speed surges by 15%.

1) K

K (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Master of All

K's Master of All ability increases the maximum EP by 50.

Furthermore, the ability has two different modes: Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. With the former, players get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate, while the latter recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP. The mode switch has a three second cooldown.

If users level up the character to the max, only the Psychology mode will get affected. It will then recover 3 EP every second, up to 250 EP.

Edited by Siddharth Satish