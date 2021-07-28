3 best Free Fire character combinations with Wukong

After the Free Fire OB27 update, the abilities of several characters were reworked and buffed to improve the experience. Wukong’s ability was buffed, and it has become a widely used character with active ability.

Camouflage enables users to transform into a bush for a maximum duration of 15 seconds. This transformation stops when players attack the enemy. Additionally, there is a cooldown of 200 seconds which also resets when users take down a foe.

Since Wukong has an active ability, therefore all other three characters in the combination must have the passive one.

Note: The choice of character combination depends on the preference of the players. The list provided below is based on the writer’s opinion. The characters have also not been repeated to present a broader selection to the users.

Character combination with Wukong in Free Fire

1) Wukong + Jai + Jota + Hayato

Jai: Raging Reload

Jai character (Image via Free Fire)

Jai’s raging reloads automatically replenish the gun’s magazine by 45%. This is restricted to AR, pistol, SMG, and shotgun.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota character (Image via Free Fire)

Sustained Raids immediately restores 40 HP on every kill with shotgun or SMG. However, there is a cooldown of 5 seconds.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato character (Image via Free Fire)

With every 10% dip in the maximum HP of the users, Bushido increases the armor penetration by 10%. If users have the awakened Hayato, the frontal damage will also reduce by 3.5% for every 10% loss on maximum HP.

Users can easily use this combination for close-range fights. Using Wukong’s ability, users can get close to the foes and then decimate them with SMG and shotguns.

Jai's ability will reduce the need for reloading often as they will get the ammunition back, and Jota will replenish the health points. Also, with the reduction of HP, they will have additional armor penetration.

2) Wukong + Antonio + Kla + Shirou

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Antonio character in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Users will receive 35 additional HP at the start of every round.

Kla: Muay Thai

Kla character in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Muay Thai increases fist damage by 400%.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Shirou character (Image via Free Fire)

When foes hit players from within the 80m range, the enemy will be tagged for 6 seconds. The first shot on the tagged player will deal 100% additional damage. Besides this, there is also a cooldown of 20 seconds.

This character combination is only helpful for Clash Squad mode. There is a limited area of the map available, and most of the fights are close. Antonio’s ability provides the perk with additional health points at the start of every round.

Kla’s increased fist damage can also be beneficial once players sneak close to their enemies. In the meantime, Shirou’s increased armor penetration can deal big shots to the opponent.

3) Wukong + Kelly + Moco + Dasha

Kelly: Dash

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

It increases the sprinting speed by 6%. If players have Kelly the Swift, they can also benefit from Deadly Velocity that deals 108% damage once users sprint for 4 seconds.

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

The shot enemies will be tagged for 5 seconds. This information will also be shared with the teammates.

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Partying On will reduce the fall damage by 50% and reduce the recovery time after falling by 80%. Additionally, the recoil buildup and maximum recoil are also reduced by 10%, respectively.

Kelly’s Dash will enable users to quickly reposition the map, while the information gained after tagging the enemies will be shared with teammates. This can be used to decide the play. The reduced recoil buildup and maximum recoil will help users to spray down their foes easily.

This combination can be used to take long-range fights. Players can also replace Kelly with Laura and also use sniper rifles in a better way.

