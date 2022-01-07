Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, headshots, monthly income, and rank in 2022

Happy Prince Gaming is among the most prominent Indian Free Fire content creators. He is known for his fun editing and unique content related to challenges, gameplay, and other aspects of the battle royale title.

Over the years, he has accumulated incredible numbers on his YouTube channel. As of this writing, Happy Prince Gaming’s subscriber and view count stands at 6.32 million and 384.93 million, respectively.

Happy Prince Gaming’s ID and rank in Free Fire

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 124618683. He is ranked in Platinum I in BR (Battle Royale) and Platinum II in CS (Clash Squad).

Lifetime stats

Happy Prince Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Happy Prince Gaming has competed in 9122 squad games in Free Fire and has managed to secure 1808 first-place finishes, which results in a win rate of 19.82%. He has accumulated 27013 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.69.

He has 1440 appearances in duo games and has triumphed in 274 matches, equating to a win percentage of 19.02%. In the process, the player has 3865 frags with a 3.31 K/D ratio.

Finally, the content creator has bettered his foes in 154 out of 1391 solo games, upholding a win ratio of 11.07%. With 3581 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.89.

Ranked stats

Happy Prince Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Happy Prince Gaming has not played any ranked matches in Free Fire BR-Ranked Season 25.

CS Career

Happy Prince Gaming’s CS Career (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has featured in 3056 matches in the Clash Squad mode and has 1299 victories for a win rate of 42.51%. He has bagged 13535 kills and maintained a KDA of 1.68.

Note: Happy Prince Gaming's Free Fire stats in this article are subject to change and were recorded at the time of writing.

Monthly income

Happy Prince Gaming's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the monthly income of Happy Prince Gaming from his channel is mentioned to lie between $1.9K and $30.7K.

YouTube channel

Happy Prince Gaming has been uploading Free Fire-related content for the past few years. There are currently over 354 videos on his channel, with the most-watched one possessing over 15 million views.

Within the last 30 days, he has acquired over 100 thousand subscribers and 7.686 million views, as per Social Blade.

