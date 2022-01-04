SK Sabir Boss Free Fire ID Number, guild name, monthly earnings, and more

Sheikh Sabir, who is popularly known as SK Sabir Boss, is a recognizable figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He has been running his YouTube channel SK Sabir Gaming for over two years, with the oldest video dating to September 2019.

The SK Sabir Gaming channel currently has 4.79 million subscribers and at 221.25 million views.

SK Sabir Boss' ID number in Free Fire, guild, and other details

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID is 55479535. He is a member of the well-known BOSS guild, whose ID is 60015463.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss' lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

SK Sabir Boss has won 10978 out of 34568 squad games in Free Fire, retaining a win percentage of 31.75%. In the process, he has accumulated 121406 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.15.

The famous personality has also appeared in 3191 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 634, having a win rate of 19.86%. With a K/D ratio of 3.42, he has 8747 frags.

He has featured in 1745 solo games and has bettered his foes in 150 matches, upholding a win ratio of 8.59%. With 3601 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.26.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss' ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing season, SK Sabir Boss has participated in 223 ranked squad matches and has come out on top on 69 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 30.94%. He has bagged 554 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.60.

The content creator is yet to play any ranked solo or duo games.

Note: SK Sabir Boss' stats in this article are subject to change and were recorded at the time of writing.

SK Sabir Boss’ income

SK Sabir Boss' earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the monthly earnings of SK Sabir Boss are estimated to lie between $301 and $4.8K.

YouTube channel

SK Sabir Boss uploads content mainly related to the gameplay aspect of Free Fire. He now has over 328 videos on his YouTube channel, and the highest-watched video stands at approximately 8.7 million views.

Within the last 30 days, he has gained 20 thousand subscribers and 1.20 million views on his channel.

Edited by Siddharth Satish