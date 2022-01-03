Desi Gamers Free Fire ID number, stats, monthly earnings, YouTube views and more

Free Fire has a massive global fanbase, which has resulted in a steady increase of content creation related to the game. Desi Gamers, also known as Amitbhai, is one of the many Free Fire YouTubers who have achieved fame in India.

His content is based on various topics, and fans appreciate his entertaining and humorous commentary. In the last few years, his channel has grown immensely, gaining 100k subscribers and 30.66 million views within the last 30 days.

Desi Gamers Free Fire ID number

Desi Gamers’ ID number in Garena Free Fire is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Desi Gamers has appeared in 9131 squad games in Free Fire and has 2498 victories, leading to a win rate of 27.35%. With 24657 frags, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 3.72.

In the duo mode, he has 4953 matches to his name and has 820 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 16.55%. The player has accumulated 13512 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Finally, the YouTuber has bettered his enemies in 317 of 3826 solo games, upholding a win ratio of 8.28%. In the process, he bagged 9002 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.57.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has taken part in 32 squad matches and has nine victories in the current season, equating to a win percentage of 28.12%. He has 76 kills in the mode for a kill-to-death of 3.30.

Apart from this, he has one win in two duo games, corresponding to a win rate of 50.00%. At a K/D ratio of 8.00, he has 8 frags.

Desi Gamers has played a single game as well and has managed to kill one enemy.

Note: Desi Gamer's stats in this article are subject to change and were recorded at the time of writing.

Monthly earnings

Enter caption

AmitBhai earns between $7.7K - $122.7K per month, as per Social Blade.

YouTube channel and views

Amitbhai has been uploading content for over three years, and has accumulated over 1.74 billion views. His subscriber count stands at approximately 12.4 million at the time of writing.

Also Read Article Continues below

He also runs a few other channels, such as Desi Army and Amit Sharma, that feature a variety of unique content.

Edited by Saman