B2K’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, guild, monthly income, and channel rank in 2022

B2K, aka Born2Kill, is a well-known name in the Free Fire community. Moez and Walid Mansouri, two brothers, run the YouTube channel, and they have been posting gameplay and montages for the past few years.

Over this period, their fanbase has expanded globally, and currently, their subscriber and view counts stand at 8.55 million and 555.73 million, respectively. There are also 587 thousand followers on Instagram.

B2K’s Free Fire ID, guild, and other details

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047, and he is the leader of the ONLY GODS guild, whose ID number is 63294302.

Here are the stats of the content creator as of today:

Lifetime stats

These are the lifetime stats of the content creator (Image via Free Fire)

Born2Kill has made 9333 appearances in lifetime squad games and has 1669 first-place finishes, equating to a win percentage of 17.88%. With 54310 kills, it has maintained an incredible kill-to-death ratio of 7.09.

B2K has participated in 3137 duo matches and has 510 victories in the duo mode, which comes down to a decent win rate of 16.25%. It has notched up 14815 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.64.

The players also have 1410 solo games to their name and have come out on top on 173 occasions, leading to a win ratio of 12.26%. In the process, they have accumulated 4650 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Ranked stats

B2K hasn’t played any ranked matches in the new season (Image via Free Fire)

The streamers haven’t played any ranked matches in the recently commenced ranked season.

Note: B2K’s stats in this article are subject to change and were recorded at the time of writing.

Monthly income

These are the earnings through the primary channel (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly earnings are mentioned to be between 1.8K and $29K on Social Blade.

YouTube channel and rank

Moez and Walid have been posting videos around the game for a while. Apart from the primary Born2Kill YouTube channel, the brothers also upload content on several other channels that they run.

Also Read Article Continues below

On Social Blade, their main channel is said to be based in Italy and is ranked at the second position.

Edited by Ravi Iyer