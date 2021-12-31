New Free Fire ranked season 25 release date, rewards, and more

In Free Fire's ranked mode, players generally want to climb ranks and reach the higher tiers. The developer has incorporated separate ranked seasons for the primary game modes - CS, BR, and Lone Wolf.

Season 25 for the BR (battle royale mode) has commenced today. This means that users will have to grind their way up the levels once more to obtain the various exclusive rewards in store for them.

Details about Free Fire ranked season

The ranked season 24 in Free Fire has concluded, and like always, season-end rewards have been sent to the players' accounts, depending on the highest rank they had achieved. Individuals can easily collect them via their in-game mail.

Rank reset details (Image via Free Fire)

Additionally, the ranks of users have been reset, and in the image above, they can check out the exact specifics.

The new Free Fire ranked season 25 was also made available today. It commenced at around 2.30 pm IST, and gamers can again play ranked matches in the BR mode.

Season 25 has started in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The season will now run for over a month and conclude on 18 February, which is also when ranked season 26 will start.

Rewards

Players can acquire the AUG skin after reaching Gold I (Image via Free Fire)

In the new season, users have the opportunity to get the exclusive gun skin — AUG - S25 Exclusive: Miguel — upon reaching Gold I. Apart from that, they can acquire tons of other items.

Here are a few of the significant rank-up rewards:

Silver I: S25 Silver Banner, 2x Summon Airdrops, and 20x Rank Tokens

Gold I: S25 Gold Banner, AUG - S25 Exclusive: Miguel and 50x Rank Tokens

Platinum I: S25 Platinum Banner, 50% XP Card - 3 Days, and 150x Rank Tokens

Diamond I: S25 Diamond Banner, 50% Gold Card - 3 Days, and 350x Rank Tokens

Heroic: S25 Heroic Banner, S25 Heroic Jacket, and 750x Rank Tokens

Master: S25 Master Banner, S25 Master Avatar + 200x Universal Fragment

Also Read Article Continues below

Players can head to the BR-ranked section in-game to check out the detailed rewards.

Edited by Ravi Iyer