5 best AR gun skins in Free Fire for maximum damage

Free Fire has a wide range of weaponry, including AR, SMG, and more. Many players like ARs or Assault Rifles since they are well-balanced in most areas, such as firing rate, damage, and so on.

Gun skins have become an important commodity to have in the game. Aside from their esthetic value, most of them possess boosted stats that greatly benefit the users on the battlefield.

As a consequence, gamers often seek out and want the best gun skins available in the game. The following are the top 5 best AR skins for the highest damage.

Note: The following list is entirely based on the writer’s preference, and the opinion of one user may vary from the other.

5 most compelling AR gun skins in Free Fire for damage

5) AN94- Cataclysm

AN94- Cataclysm (Image via Free Fire)

AN94 Cataclysm is an excellent gun skin that users should get their hands on if they prefer this specific Assault Rifle. It is available in the “AN94- Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate” that the players can purchase for a total of 40 diamonds.

Following are the effects of the AN94- Cataclysm gun skin in Garena Free Fire:

Damage: “++”

Accuracy: “+”

Range: “-”

4) Hellfire M4A1

Hellfire M4A1 (Image via Free Fire)

The M4A1 is one of the most well-balanced weapons in the game, with significantly less recoil than the other ARs. The Hellfire M4A1 skin improves the weapon’s damage, making it more viable in all game modes.

Effects of Hellfire M4A1 are down below:

Damage: “++”

Magazine: “+”

Accuracy: “-”

3) Blood Moon SCAR

Blood Moon SCAR (Image via Free Fire)

Blood Moon SCAR is one of the finest skins for “SCAR.” Like most other ones on this list, this is also available in a crate - “SCAR-Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate” that can be attained for 40 diamonds.

Readers can check the effects of Blood Moon SCAR:

Damage: “++”

Range: “+”

Accuracy: “-”

2) Flame AK

Flame AK (Image via Free Fire)

The next gun skin on this list is Flame AK. Most users are already aware that the AK is a hard-hitting weapon, and with increased damage, they will be able to knock down their opponents with relative ease.

This is available in the “Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate.” Listed below are its effects:

Damage: “++”

Range: “+”

Reload Speed: “-”

1) XM8 - Destiny Guardian

XM8 Destiny Guardian (Image via Free Fire)

XM8 Destiny Guardian is the latest Evo gun skin added to the game and is currently available to players via the Faded Wheel. Users can level up the skin to unlock certain privileges.

Here are the effects of the gun skin at the maximum level, which makes it one of the perfect choices for players:

Damage: “++”

Rate of Fire: “+”

Reload Speed: “-”

Note: A single “+” stats for increased, whereas “-” stands for decreased

