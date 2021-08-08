How to get XM8 Evo gun skin from Faded wheel in Free Fire

Skins are an essential part of Garena Free Fire since some offer improved statistics. There is a variety of them in the game, and the developers keep adding new ones regularly.

Free Fire recently introduced the much-awaited XM8 Evo gun skin via Faded Wheel. This is the 6th Evo gun skin to be added to the BR title, and players can upgrade it using the “Destiny Lightning” token to unlock various privileges.

The following is an overview of the skin and how the players can get it.

XM8 Evo Gun skin in Free Fire

Various privileges can be unlocked by the players (Image via Free Fire)

There are seven levels of the XM8 - Destiny Guardian Evo gun skin. Here are the exact specifics that users will be unlocking to climb through them:

New look and upgrade attributes Kill announcement and upgrade attributes (reload speed increased) New look Hit effect and upgrade attribute (damage increased) Kill and firing effect New look and unlock abilities (attacks from higher ground deals more damage) A new look and exclusive emote

New Faded Wheel event in Free Fire

As with all other Faded Wheels, players must initially remove two items from the prize pool they do not wish to win. Upon doing so, the players will be able to spin the wheel. Each spin draws one reward, and once it has been received, the item gets grayed out.

Since the items are not repeated, players are guaranteed to obtain the XM8 Evo gun skin within eight spins or less. However, users should note that the cost increases with eventual spins.

2 prizes can be removed from the pool by the players (Image via Free Fire)

Since the first spin is free, players have a slight chance to get the new skin in Garena Free Fire at no cost. Here are the steps to access the Faded Wheel:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, tap on the “Luck Royale” icon located on the left side of the main lobby.

Step 2: Next, the users should press the “Faded Wheel” tab and remove the two items they do not want.

The wheel can be spinned to get a random reward (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Users can finally spin the wheel and draw a random reward.

