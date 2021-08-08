How to get free rewards in Free Fire through Lone Wolf 1v1 game mode

A variety of game modes are frequently introduced into Free Fire by its developers. With the release of the OB29 4th-anniversary patch, several new features were added. The 1v1 game mode was one of the most interesting additions with the latest update.

Much to the fans' delight, the 1v1 mode was recently opened up for everyone. In addition, an event was also introduced to reward users for playing a certain amount of matches in the new game mode.

Free rewards in Lone Wolf 1v1 event in Free Fire

3 different rewards are present for the players to obtain (Image via Free Fire)

A new event called “Lone Wolf 1v1” has been added to Free Fire. It started on 6 August 2021 and will conclude on 9 August 2021. During this event, the users have to play a given number of games in the 1v1 mode to get the rewards. The exact specifics are:

1x Weapon Royale Voucher - Play 3 matches

1x Diamond Royale Voucher - Play 5 matches

1x Incubator Voucher - Play 10 matches

Here are the steps to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Upon opening the game, the players should tap on the “Calendar” icon located on the right side.

First, users should tap on this icon on the game's main lobby (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: In the next step, navigate through the Events section and then tap on the “Lone Wolf 1v1” tab.

Next, players have to tap on the "Lone Wolf 1v1" mode (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: There will be a claim option present next to the respective rewards. Upon clicking on that, the items will be claimed.

How to access the new mode

Step 1: On the lobby screen of Free Fire, press the mode-change icon on the bottom right of the screen.

Step 2: The various game modes present in Garena Free Fire will show up on the screen.

Find the Lone Wolf game mode and click on it (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Scroll to find the “Lone Wolf” mode and then tap on it.

Step 4: Upon selecting the Lone Wolf mode, click on the “Start” button. The 1v1 match will soon commence.

Edited by Srijan Sen