How to use Free Fire redeem codes for Indian server to get FF rewards

Free Fire users actively seek out freebies because not all of them have enough in-game currency to purchase in-game items. Since many of these items offer a distinct advantage, they are quite valuable in the players' eyes.

Among all the alternatives, such as contests, giveaways, events, and redeem codes, users widely view the latter as the best method. Developers generally share them on their official accounts and live streams.

Procedure to claim rewards in Free Fire through Indian server redeem code

You can follow this step-by-step guide on attaining rewards using the India server redeem code.

Step 1: First, you must head over to the official website using this link.

Step 2: Next, you have to sign in through the platform linked to your ID.

You are required to type in the redeem code in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: As soon as you sign in, enter the redeem code in the designated text field.

Step 4: You should click the confirm button to complete this process.

Step 5: Once the rewards are added to the account, you can claim them through the mail section.

Available login option

The available options on the website (Image via Free Fire)

The options available to players on the website include Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID. Therefore, guest users can consider binding their ID to any available methods to redeem the rewards that wouldn’t be possible otherwise.

Server restriction and validity errors

Players may come across some errors while trying to redeem the rewards.

The screenshot of one of the errors (Image via Free Fire)

Users who attempt to claim rewards via a code designed for another region will receive an error message: Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region. Players are facing this error as all Free Fire redeem codes are restricted to a particular server.

The expired codes cannot be used by players (Image via Free Fire)

In addition, all Free Fire redeem codes have a given expiration date. Users cannot utilize any expired code as it will throw up the following error: Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.

There is no possible workaround for either of these cases.

