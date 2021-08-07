How to get the new XM8 Evo gun skin in Free Fire

Garena recently added a sixth Evo gun skin to Free Fire called the Destiny Guardian (for the XM8).

Evo gun skins are unique as they are upgradeable in nature. Certain privileges can be unlocked with an increase in their level. This includes a unique emote, special effects, and even visual appearance enhancements.

The new XM8 Evo gun skin can be acquired by spending diamonds in the Faded Wheel, which commenced on August 7th, 2021. The skin is up for grabs until September 5th.

How the Faded Wheel works in Free Fire

The first spin is free (Image via Free Fire)

In all Faded Wheels in Free Fire, players will have to remove two items from the prize pool that they don’t want to obtain. Next, they will have to make spins to receive one reward at random.

The items will not be repeated once they are received, thereby increasing the player's chances of getting the grand prize. The cost of every subsequent spin will also rise.

The cost of the spins are as follows:

1st spin – Free

2nd spin – 9 diamonds

3rd spin – 19 diamonds

4th spin – 39 diamonds

5th spin – 69 diamonds

6th spin – 99 diamonds

7th spin – 199 diamonds

8th spin – 499 diamonds

Hence, players are guaranteed to obtain the new gun skin for 933 diamonds or less.

How to obtain the XM8 Evo gun skin in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to access the event and obtain the new XM8 Destiny Guardian.

You need to open Luck Royale in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Open the Luck Royale section and select the Faded Wheel.

You need to remove two items that you do not wish to obtain (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Remove two items from the prize pool.

Step 3: Use the diamonds to make the desired number of spins in order to obtain the rewards.

Upgrades

The skin has to be upgraded to unlock privileges (Image via Free Fire

Players require unique Destiny Lightning tokens to upgrade the Destiny Guardian. These can be obtained from the Destiny Guardian XM8 Token Box, which can be obtained from the Faded Wheel. Players can purchase this box from the in-game store by spending 40 diamonds.

Here are the privileges of this new Evo gun skin at all levels:

Level 1: New look and upgrade attributes

Level 2: Kill announcement and upgrade attributes (reload speed increased)

Level 3: New look

Level 4: Hit effect and upgrade attribute (damage increased)

Level 5: Kill and firing effect

Level 6: New look and unlock abilities (attacks from higher ground deals more damage)

Level 7: New look and exclusive emote

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh