What is Free Fire double diamond top-up offer, and how to get it?

Diamonds, the virtual in-game currency used in Free Fire, are extremely precious. They must be bought with actual money, and players may use it for various purposes, including purchasing items and even changing their IGN.

Due to the costs associated with acquiring diamonds, players always try to obtain the best value for their money. One of the most popular and well-known top-up websites among Indian players is Games Kharido. The reason behind that is it provides users with a massive 100% bonus on their first purchase.

Double diamond top-up offer in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, Games Kharido provides the players with double diamonds. However, this is only when players purchase the in-game currency for the first time. After that, the website does provide a bonus but of 10%.

Here's a guide on how players can acquire this in-game currency with a 100% bonus:

The first step is to click on the "Free Fire" option (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 1: First, you need to check out Games Kharido's website. The link below will take you to the website.

Games Kharido website: Click here.

Step 2: After clicking on the "Free Fire" option, log in via either your Facebook account or your Player ID.

You need to choose any one of the two login methods (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 3: On the screen, you will see a list of top-up options. Choose the number of diamonds that you want to purchase.

Step 4: Next, select the payment method and press the "Proceed to Payment" button. The options available are PayTM, UPI, and NetBanking.

You are required to click on the "Proceed to Payment" button (Image via Games Kharido)

After completing the purchase, the in-game currency will be deposited into your Free Fire account very soon.

Listed below are the prices of Free Fire diamonds present on Games Kharido for the players:

INR 40 – 50 diamonds + (Bonus 50)

INR 80 – 100 diamonds + (Bonus 100)

INR 240 – 310 diamonds + (Bonus 310)

INR 400 – 520 diamonds + (Bonus 520)

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds + (Bonus 1060)

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds + (Bonus 2180)

INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds + (Bonus 5600)

